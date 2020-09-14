NTT Pro Cycling - Lineup: Tour of Luxembourg

NTT Pro Cycling (http://www.NTTProCycling.com) is set to line up for the Tour of Luxembourg, which gets underway on 15 September and ends after 5 days of racing, on 19 September.

The UCI 2.Pro Tour of Luxembourg will take place over 5 road stages, all similarly designed to suit the puncheurs and sprinters that can get over the short sharp climbs.

NTT Pro Cycling will take to the start with Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, Ben King, Danilo Wyss, Jay Thomson, Dylan Sunderland and Michael Carbel.

Janse van Rensburg will be one of the protected riders for NTT Pro Cycling throughout the race, as the parcour certainly suits his characteristics. With only 6-rider teams, the stages will be hard to control on the punchy climbs, which should also make for a very exciting 5 days of racing.

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg - NTT Pro Cycling

"I am really looking forward to the next week in Luxembourg. I have been feeling good on the bike in training and looking at the stages in Luxembourg, there should be a few opportunities to fight for victory. I think as a team we are all eager to show some good performances!"

About NTT Pro Cycling: Founded in 2007, NTT Pro Cycling (formerly Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka) (http://www.NTTProCycling.com) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a WorldTour license, in 2016. With the support of our headline sponsor and technology innovation partner, NTT, we are the most purpose-driven, performance-led, and technology-enabled team in pro cycling today.

Our ambition is to continue to race at the highest levels in world cycling, to develop riders to realise their full potential and to inspire and motivate people across the African continent to ride bicycles.

We have bases in South Africa, Denmark, the Netherlands and Italy.

We also ride to raise awareness for Qhubeka, a global charity operating in South Africa, through our #BicyclesChangeLives campaign.

The hands on the back of the team race jersey are a reminder that every Qhubeka bicycle is a helping hand up to a beneficiary, which are provided through Qhubeka's learn-to-earn and work-to-earn programmes.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka (https://Qhubeka.org/) is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

About NTT Ltd.: NTT Ltd. (https://hello.global.NTT/) is a global technology services company bringing together the expertise of leaders in the field, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security. We partner with organizations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace and deliver services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.

Visit us at our new website https://hello.global.NTT/

