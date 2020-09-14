Donohoe Hospitality Services Welcomes Dana English as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- Download image of Dana English: https://bit.ly/33nhe13



BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Penny, III, President of Donohoe Hospitality Services, a division of Donohoe, today announced the appointment of Dana English as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ms. English joins Donohoe Hospitality from Real Hospitality Group (RHG) where she was CFO and led a team of 25 accounting professionals and was responsible for 110 branded and independent hotels.

“Dana is an accomplished leader, and we welcome her experience and passion for excellence,” said Mr. Penny. “As we lead Donohoe Hospitality through one of the most challenging times in history, Dana will help strengthen our internal systems, identify efficiencies, streamline processes and further cultivate a relationship of support and trust with our business leaders in the field.”

Mr. Penny continued, “Dana’s appointment comes at a pivotal point for Donohoe Hospitality as we prepare to welcome seven new hotels and over 1,000 hotel rooms in Las Vegas, Baltimore, Reston, D.C. and Portland, ME.”

Ms. English brings more than 23 years of experience. In addition to her tenure at RHG, Ms. English was Senior Manager at the nationally ranked CPA firm, Cohen Reznick where she helped build the hospitality advisory practice. Ms. English also served as Corporate Controller at Modus Hotels and held multiple senior leadership positions with Marshall Hotels and Resorts. She began her career at the front desk at a family owned hotel.

Ms. English is a Certified Public Account. She graduated with honors from Salisbury University’s Perdue School of Business with a B.S. in Accounting. She has served as an adjunct professor at her alma mater and is one of the most sought-after hospitality accounting minds to speak at hospitality accounting and hotel ownership conferences. She is a past President and Chair of the Board of the D.C. Chapter of Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP).

More About Donohoe Hospitality Services

Donohoe Hospitality Services is a leading hotel management company dedicated to excellence in service while providing outstanding performance for its owners and partners. Founded in 2005, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a division of Donohoe, an iconic real estate service company established in 1884. Building on its founders’ 135-year history, Donohoe Hospitality Services has grown to become one of the largest independent hotel management companies in the Washington, D.C. metro area and is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S. Donohoe Hospitality Services’ portfolio includes full service and premium select service hotels. Donohoe Hospitality Services is approved to manage Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Hyatt, and Choice hotel brands. In addition, the Company presently has seven hotels under development in the District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland, Maine, and Nevada. Recognized as one of the top 35 management companies by total revenue, and as one of the 10 Best Places to Work by The Washington Business Journal, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a forward-looking company with a vision of success. For more information visit: www.donohoe.com/hospitality .

