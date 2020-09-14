Content Marketing World 2020 To Release European Edition of the Digital Event

Content Marketing Institute partners with Content Marketing Fast Forward in Amsterdam

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Content Marketing Institute (CMI) in partnership with Content Marketing Fast Forward (CMFF) in Amsterdam is pleased to announce Content Marketing World, The European Edition. This year Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing event on the planet, is completely online for a one-of-a-kind digital event, October 13-16, 2020. This partnership will bring all the amazing speakers, content, and fun to a whole new audience of European marketers.



With the help of Content Marketing Fast Forward in Amsterdam, Content Marketing World, The European Edition, will include the three days of CMWorld keynote presentations plus additional content and context that is specific to the content marketing landscape in Europe. The European Edition will include local language talk shows featuring marketing experts from across Europe to discuss key takeaways from CMWorld 2020 keynote presentations, as well as topics and trends in the European market. Additionally, the event will be optimized to serve European marketers who are in a different time zone.

“We are beyond excited about this new collaboration with Content Marketing Fast Forward,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “Co-founders AJ Huisman and Bert van Loon have been long-time supporters and Content Marketing World Community Champions. Now that CMWorld is all digital this year, we have a great opportunity to reach new audiences. CMFF in Amsterdam is uniquely positioned to lead this initiative and bring CMWorld to life for the European market.”

“For us it's an honor to launch Content Marketing World, The European Edition,” says AJ Huisman, co-founder, CMFF. “This is without any doubt the most important annual event for content marketers, and the 2020 circumstances offer the opportunity to make this more accessible for marketers in Europe than we could ever have done with a physical event.”

“Across Europe, we have a solid network of partners who know the market and marketing trends in their country like no one else,” adds Bert van Loon, co-founder, CMFF. “The synergy of this network allows us to act fast, and to deliver a high-quality online event experience for marketers on this side of the pond.”

To learn more or to register for Content Marketing World 2020, The European Edition, please visit: www.cmworld-theEuropeanEdition.eu

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring in San Diego, California. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

About Content Marketing Fast Forward

Content Marketing Fast Forward (CMFF), based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, produces events and education for marketers in Europe since 2015. The leading annual CMFF content marketing conference in Amsterdam is known for bringing global experts, thought leaders and practitioners together to share knowledge and forward focused solutions. CMFF is founded by Bert van Loon and AJ Huisman, content marketing, both international content marketing experts and speakers.

Press Contact:

For CMI: Amanda Subler, Amanda.Subler@informa.com

For CMFF: Bert van Loon, bert@contentmarketingfastforward.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eec4e7b4-6f1a-48fc-b436-0b9320875816