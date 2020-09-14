SIGNIFICANT CHANGE IN BOOKING TRENDS IN VACATION RENTALS INDUSTRY DURING COVID-19

Aerial View of St Barts Hawksbill Villa Turks and Caicos Villas In Anguilla Anguilla 50th Celebrations 7 Mile Beach luxury villas Cayman Islands

COVID-19 changes booking trends in travel industry

Spending extending periods in the Caribbean where outdoor living and activities are the norms is enormously appealing to many clients" — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, IRELAND, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World’s leading vacation rental experts, Exceptional Villas has experienced a significant change in how and when people are booking vacation rentals around the world. With more and more people working from home, homeschooling on the increase and remote learning programs available, booking patterns and trends are changing quickly.

Firstly, the company is experiencing a 30% increase in demand for long term rentals in the Caribbean islands. Many families and clients are keen to escape the long cold winters where the regular flu and lockdowns are likely to increase. Instead, they are eager to spend extended periods working and schooling from one of the COVID-19 free or near COVID-19 free destinations such as Antigua, Barbados, Nevis, St Kitts, Grenada, St Lucia, Mustique, St Barts and Anguilla.

All of the islands and vacation rentals offer sophisticated connectivity comparable or in some cases better than in metropolitan areas. This high-speed Wi-Fi provides the ability to conduct zoom or video calls from their home offices with the added advantage of beautiful views of the Caribbean ocean whilst you work. According to Alexandra Baradi, CEO and Owner of Exceptional Villas, “Spending extending periods in the Caribbean where outdoor living and activities are the norms is enormously appealing to many clients”. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

Most of the Caribbean Islands have COVID-19 testing protocols before arrival and again a couple of days after arrival to ensure that they remain safe for visitors. Consistent staff training regarding safety and hygiene standards are an essential requirement for all of the villas. Also, each of the luxury vacation rentals has strict disinfection policies ensuring the safety for the high-end market. The result is that the Caribbean has become a haven from the stresses and restrictions incurred in their home countries.

Many of the luxury villas have private swimming pools, gyms, spas, cinema rooms, home offices and lots of personal space ensuring that guests can avoid interacting with others if they desire.

The second significant trend is the increased last-minute bookings. The company has experienced a 50% increase in last-minute bookings. The average lead-in period for a high-end luxury villa or vacation rental is normally six months. Many clients are now calling a week or less before departure basing their decisions on low numbers of active cases in the destinations and safety protocols.

Private Islands are also experiencing extra demand. Clients and potential clients are travelling mainly from the United States and Canada and interested in the Caribbean remote islands such as Necker Island and Calivigny. The beautiful island of Jumby Bay off the coast of Antigua is incredibly popular and extremely safe.

Domestic travel has increased by 40%. Many clients are booking villas and rental properties within a four to six-hour drive of their home, avoiding the risks of air travel. Popular destinations are Aspen, Steam Boat Springs, Lake Tahoe, Malibu, Florida and the Californian beach destinations.

Lastly, the company has experienced a 25% increase in quotes and bookings for private air travel.

