EEG Equipment Market To See Record Break Revenue $1.99 billion By 2026
The use of electroencephalography equipment is on a rise, owing to surge in prevalence of neurological disorders such as epilepsy and Alzheimer’s disease.
Surge in prevalence of neurological disorders, increase in geriatric population worldwide, and surge in R&D activities in healthcare drive the growth of the global EEG equipment market.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on the global EEG equipment market highlights that the market is expected to reach $1.40 billion by 2018, from $1.99 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-
Increase in incidence of neurological disorders, rise in geriatric population across the world, and upsurge in R&D activities in healthcare are the major factors fueling the growth of the global EEG equipment market. On the other hand, availability of substitute products impedes the growth to certain extent. However, high potential of the emerging economies is expected to create a range of opportunities in the industry.
The EEG accessories segment to lead the trail by 2026-
Based on product, the EEG accessories segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global EEG equipment market share and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. Rise in development of EEG devices has increased the demand for different types of electrodes, thereby giving a boost to the segment. The EEG equipment segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the estimated period. This is attributed to factors such as surge in neurological disorders and rise in geriatric population across the world.
The disease diagnosis segment to rule the roost-
Based on application, the disease diagnosis segment held the highest share, generating more than one-third of the global EEG equipment market. This is due to increase in neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson disease and others. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the study period.
North America garnered the lion's share in terms of revenue-
Based on geography, North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the global EEG equipment market revenue and is anticipated to maintain its top status till 2026. Factors such as easy availability of EEG equipment, trained technical staff, and awareness related to early diagnosis of neurological disorders have augmented the growth. Surge in geriatric population, increase in healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements propel the growth of the EEG equipment market in this region. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period.
The Major Key Players Are:
• Cadwell Industries, Inc.
• Nihon Kohden Corporation
• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)
• General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)
• Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.
• Medtronic plc.
• Cephalon A/S
• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
• Natus Medical Incorporated
Key Findings of the Electroencephalography Equipment Market :
• EEG accessories systems occupied two-thirds share of the global electroencephalography equipment market in 2018
• The disease diagnosis segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period
• The hospitals segment accounted for one-third share of the market in 2018
• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA
