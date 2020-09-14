Magnetic Nanoparticle Market By Manufacturers,Types,Regions And Applications Research Report Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Magnetic Nanoparticle Market 2020

Summary: -

The Magnetic Nanoparticle Industry is witnessing enormous potential owing to continuous research and development over the past few years. Usage of the magnetic nanocarriers in biomedical applications for separation, diagnosis and therapy has been a subject of research for almost a decade. The continuous developments and ongoing research ranging from contrast agents for magnetic resonance imaging to the deterioration of cancer cells via hyperthermia treatment have paved a bright future, especially in medical industry. Thus, owing to such evolution, the Magnetic Nanoparticle Industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21% during the forecasted period of 2016 -2022.

Major Key Players Included in This Report are:-

NanoComposix

Nanoshel

Nvigen

NN-Labs

CAN-GmbH

Cytodiagnostics

The report comprises of thorough research of the global Magnetic Nanoparticle market from the base year 2020, until the forecast period done up to 2025. The study denotes a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape. The report throws light on the market shares of the key players. Further, it provides details of the established players along with the mandate forecast to induce a basic understanding of the global Magnetic Nanoparticle market. Further, it also gives details on volume shipments.

The evaluation consists of a forecast, a synopsis of the competitive state of the market, challenges, drivers, demands, trends, and product analysis. The market drivers and constraints have been gauged to infer their impact during the forecast period. The report further recognizes the growth prospects while outlining the challenges and probable threats. Overall, the report presents an in-depth study of the global Magnetic Nanoparticle market from 2020-2025, which covers all essential parameters of the market.

Segmental Analysis

The report consists of segmentation of the global Magnetic Nanoparticle market. The segmentation has been performed on various aspects along with regional segmentation. The segmentation has been performed with the objective of procuring accurate insights into the global Magnetic Nanoparticle market. The report studies the geographical segments of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Method of Research

Detailed research has been carried out to accumulate the necessary details. The method comprises primary and secondary stages. The primary stage comprises of interaction and interviews with top-level executives across the value chain, questionnaires, surveys, etc. The secondary stage consists of sources referred to SEC filings, whitepaper, government documents, published reports, etc.. The accumulated data is filtered through various processes to attain accurate and necessary details. The top-down and bottom-up method is applied to gain the authenticity and credibility of the market predictions and segments. Further, the data is gained on the basis of SWOT and Porter’s Five Force Model.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. Magnetic Nanoparticle - Introduction

4. Magnetic Nanoparticle Market Outlook by Application

4.1 Biomedical

4.1.1 Targeted Drug Delivery

4.1.2 Therapeutic Hyperthermia

4.1.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Energy Storage

4.2.1 Li-ion Battery

4.2.2 Fuel Cell

4.2.3 Supercapictors

4.3 IT and Electronics

4.3.1 Recording Media

4.3.2 Data Storage

4.4 Others

5. Magnetic Nanoparticle - Regional Analysis

5.1 North America

5.2 Europe

5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4 RoW

6. Industry Drivers and Challenges

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Biomedical Applications Driving Magnetic Nanoparticles Industry

6.1.2 Magnetic Nanoparticles: Ameliorating Environment

6.1.3 Research and Development Propelling the Industry

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Magnetic Gradients Delivery: Challenge in Clinical Drug Targeting

6.2.2 Lower Penetration of Magnetic Nanoparticles in Other Segment

6.3 Opportunities

6.3.1 Improved Tissue Cryopreservation by Inductive Magnetic Nanoparticle Heating

6.3.2 Magnetic Nanoparticle: Revolution in Rechargeable Portable Device

6.3.3 Data Storage: A Futuristic Opportunity

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 NanoComposix

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Product Portfolio

7.2 Nanoshel

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Product Portfolio

7.3 Nvigen

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Product Portfolio

7.4 NN-Labs

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Product Portfolio

7.5 CAN-GmbH

7.5.1 Business Overview

Continued…

