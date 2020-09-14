Dental Cements Market: Rising Prevalence of Dental Carries across the Globe to Drive the Global Market

Dental Cements Market was valued at US$ 0.8 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2027

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Dental Cements Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027’. According to the report, the global dental cements market was valued at around US$ 0.8 Bn in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Dental Cements are materials which have wide range of application in the orthodontics, restorative and other dental applications. The common application of dental cements are temporary restoration of teeth, cavity linings, sedation, insulation and also for cementing during fixation of prosthodontics

Dental cements are restorative dental materials used for the placement of bridges, crowns, implants and other dental caries

Dental cements products include a range of macronutrients such as carbohydrates, amino acids and lipid emulsions, and micronutrients such as vitamins, trace elements, and minerals

Rise in prevalence of dental carries across the world and novel product development are some of the major factors to drive the global market.

Rise in prevalence of dental carries across the world to Drive Market

Growing prevalence of dental carries across the world is the major driver for the growth of global dental cements market.

For instance, as per World Health Organization (WHO), in 2010, untreated caries in permanent teeth was prevalent in 2.4 billion people globally. Data also shows that 621 million children were affected by caries worldwide in 2010

Moreover, emergence of new formulations and growing medical tourism for dental procedures in recent years are also fuelling the growth of global dental cements market

Increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene and innovative methods in dental procedures for development in terms of materials used are some of the major drivers responsible for the growth of global dental cements market

Permanent Cements Segment to Dominate Market

Based on product type, the global dental cements market has been bifurcated into temporary cements and permanent cements

Permanent cements segment is accounted for major market share in global dental cements market in 2018

Growth of permanent cements segment can be ascribed to long standing materials, and various features, such as high resistance, insolubility in oral fluids, & good compatibility with dental tissues

Glass Ionomer Material- Promising Segment

Based on material, the global dental cements market has been divided into glass ionomr, zinc oxide eugenal, zinc phosphate, polycarboxylate, composite resins, and others

Glass ionomer is further sub-segmented into traditional glass ionomer, metal modified glass ionomer, light cure glass ionomer, and hybrid or resin modified glass ionomer

Glass ionomer dominated the global market and also growing with higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to high moisture tolerance, thin film thickness, and the ability to release fluoride, which may lead to remineralization of demineralized tooth

Hospitals End-user Segment- Major Market Share

On the basis of end-user, the global dental cements market has been segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, dental ambulatory surgical centers, and dental academic and research institutes

Hospitals segment dominated the global dental cements market in 2018 due to rise in hospital admissions for dental procedures and favorable reimbursement scenario

Dental clinics segment is more promising segment during the forecast period owing to growing consultation of patient to specialty clinics, growing insurance coverage, and customized treatment facilities available at dental clinics

Europe to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global dental cements market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe accounted for major share of the global dental cements market in 2018 due to higher prevalence of dental carries, government funding for dental research & development, and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region

For instance, as per World Health Organization (WHO) stats, around 20-90% of 6-year-old children have dental caries and around 30% of Europeans aged 65–74 years

The dental cements market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. This can be ascribed to growing aging population, rising awareness for dental diseases, growing medical tourism, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global dental cements market is consolidated as few players hold majo0r market share in global market. Key players include Danaher Corporation, 3M, Dentsply Sirona, SHOFU Dental GmbH, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, SDI Limited, BISCO, Inc., DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH, FGM Produtos Odontológicos, Medental International, Inc. , among others.