Courier Services Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
Introduction
“Courier Services Market”
According to this study, over the next five years the Courier Services market will register a 6.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 433480 million by 2025, from $ 333900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Courier Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Courier Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Courier Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Courier Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Courier Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global Courier Services Market =>
• UPS
• ZTO Express
• FedEx
• DHL
• China Post
• Royal Mail
• BancoPosta
• Japan Post Group
• YTO Expess
• SF Express
• STO Express
• Aramex
• Yunda Express
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Courier
Express
Parcel
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
B2B
B2C
C2C
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Courier Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Courier Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Courier Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Courier Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Courier Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Courier Services Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Courier Services by Players
4 Courier Services by Regions
5 Americas
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Courier Services Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 UPS
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Courier Services Product Offered
11.1.3 UPS Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 UPS News
11.2 ZTO Express
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Courier Services Product Offered
11.2.3 ZTO Express Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 ZTO Express News
11.3 FedEx
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Courier Services Product Offered
11.3.3 FedEx Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 FedEx News
11.4 DHL
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Courier Services Product Offered
11.4.3 DHL Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 DHL News
11.5 China Post
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Courier Services Product Offered
11.5.3 China Post Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 China Post News
11.6 Royal Mail
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Courier Services Product Offered
11.6.3 Royal Mail Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Royal Mail News
11.7 BancoPosta
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Courier Services Product Offered
11.7.3 BancoPosta Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 BancoPosta News
11.8 Japan Post Group
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Courier Services Product Offered
11.8.3 Japan Post Group Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Japan Post Group News
11.9 YTO Expess
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Courier Services Product Offered
11.9.3 YTO Expess Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 YTO Expess News
11.10 SF Express
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Courier Services Product Offered
11.10.3 SF Express Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 SF Express News
11.11 STO Express
11.12 Aramex
11.13 Yunda Express
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
