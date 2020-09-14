Courier Services Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Courier Services Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

Introduction

“Courier Services Market”

According to this study, over the next five years the Courier Services market will register a 6.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 433480 million by 2025, from $ 333900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Courier Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Courier Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Courier Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Courier Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Courier Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Key Players of Global Courier Services Market =>

• UPS

• ZTO Express

• FedEx

• DHL

• China Post

• Royal Mail

• BancoPosta

• Japan Post Group

• YTO Expess

• SF Express

• STO Express

• Aramex

• Yunda Express

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Courier

Express

Parcel

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

B2B

B2C

C2C

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Courier Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Courier Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Courier Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Courier Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Courier Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points of Global Courier Services Market

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Courier Services by Players

4 Courier Services by Regions

5 Americas

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Courier Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 UPS

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Courier Services Product Offered

11.1.3 UPS Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 UPS News

11.2 ZTO Express

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Courier Services Product Offered

11.2.3 ZTO Express Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 ZTO Express News

11.3 FedEx

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Courier Services Product Offered

11.3.3 FedEx Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 FedEx News

11.4 DHL

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Courier Services Product Offered

11.4.3 DHL Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 DHL News

11.5 China Post

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Courier Services Product Offered

11.5.3 China Post Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 China Post News

11.6 Royal Mail

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Courier Services Product Offered

11.6.3 Royal Mail Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Royal Mail News

11.7 BancoPosta

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Courier Services Product Offered

11.7.3 BancoPosta Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 BancoPosta News

11.8 Japan Post Group

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Courier Services Product Offered

11.8.3 Japan Post Group Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Japan Post Group News

11.9 YTO Expess

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Courier Services Product Offered

11.9.3 YTO Expess Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 YTO Expess News

11.10 SF Express

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Courier Services Product Offered

11.10.3 SF Express Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 SF Express News

11.11 STO Express

11.12 Aramex

11.13 Yunda Express

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

