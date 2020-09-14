Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Analysis 2020 – Dynamics, Trends, Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market 2020” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 14, 2020

Cloud Access Security Brokers Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026

Market Overview



Global Cloud Access Security Brokers market was valued at US$ 5.1 billion and is expected to gain a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of cloud based applications and cloud migration are couple the key factors that are driving the global cloud access security brokers market.

Cloud access security brokers (CASBs) are on-premises or cloud-hosted software that sit between cloud service consumers and cloud service providers to enforce security, compliance, and governance policies for cloud applications. CASBs help organizations extend the security controls of their on-premises infrastructure to the cloud. The cloud access security brokers are the solutions that are cloud based and on-premises based solutions used to combine and implement enterprise security policies such as single sign-on service, authentication, credential mapping, encryption, tokenization, malware detection, device profiling and others.

The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the Cloud Access Security Brokers market. The global Cloud Access Security Brokers market has been segmented based on region, deployment, services, and vertical.

Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities Challenges

The global Cloud Access Security Brokers market growth is primarily driven by rise in the adoption of hybrid cloud solutions. As the cloud computing market continues to grow, enterprises are exploring different cloud models in search of the right balance of functionality, flexibility and investment protection. In addition, rising concern among enterprises for the security of cloud based applications is also driving the market. Many organizations are moving towards the adoption of cloud technology, due to which they are in a need of strong network security, data security and threat management solutions that can be easily managed, identify threat, customized and provides security without control of any physically-oriented elements such as hardware. Other driving factor for cloud access security brokers is increasing demand for real-time security.

Storage of key information and data pertaining to companies, governments, and organizations needs to be backed with a strong net of security. Since cloud services offer enhanced security of storage, the demand within the global market for cloud access security services has been rising at a robust rate. Furthermore, the popularity of cloud software for storing huge amounts of data has also resulted in an increase in demand for cloud access security services.

However, limited awareness of CASB solutions for cloud based environment might hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Segments

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market By service model:

• Infrastructure as A Service (IaaS)

• Platform as A Service (PaaS)

• Software as A Service (SaaS)

In 2018, SaaS segment accounted for the largest market share in the global market. Software as a service (SaaS) is a software distribution model in which a third-party provider hosts applications and makes them available to customers over the Internet. However, the SaaS applications might contain malicious activities that may cause significant data loss. The cloud access security brokers solutions helps in minimizing the loss of data through control and regular monitoring of the cloud-based applications and cloud services.

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market By Solutions:

• Control and monitoring cloud services

• Risk and compliance management

• Data security

• And threat protection

In 2018, data security dominated the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Data security segment is contributing significantly in the market due to the growth of complex applications and increasing workloads. Currently enterprises need to follow the regulatory compliance to monitor and control their data irrespective of the location. The data security solution segment is the core segment that prevents any kind of data leakage while moving from one place to another.

Some major players in the market are Bitglass, CipherCloud, Cisco, Forcepoint (Raytheon), McAfee, Microsoft Corporation, Netskope, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, Symantec, and among others. These players have adopted various strategies, such as new product/service developments, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to expand their presence in the global Cloud Access Security Brokers market.

For instance, In 2016, Symantec completed acquisition of Blue Coat, Inc., a leading provider of web security for enterprises and governments worldwide. The acquisition of Blue Coat complements Symantec’s innovative product portfolio and creates the industry’s largest pure play cyber security company.

