Global Walkers to participate in the “Startup Alley” of “Disrupt 2020” hosted by TechCrunch
Global Walkers, Inc., a Japanese AI tech venture company runs a booth of “AI training data service and remote staffing type development” in “Disrupt 2020”.TOKYO, JAPAN, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Walkers, Inc., a Japanese AI tech venture company (located in Shinagawa Tokyo, our representative director and president is Kazumasa Morikawa; hereinafter called “Global Walkers”) runs a booth of “AI training data creation service and remote staffing type development focused on AI for U.S./ European companies” at an online exhibition in “Disrupt 2020 – Startup Alley” hosted by TechCrunch based on September 14, 2020.
Main exhibits:
- Training data creation service necessary for AI model development: “Annotation One”
- Highly accurate transcription service to recognize character by a unique AI-OCR engine and to check and correct such data by experts visually: “Documentation One”
- Unique AI remote staffing -type development system dedicated to AI: “Global Walkers Lab (GW-Lab)”
Taking advantage of this opportunity, Global Walkers plans to expand its business with a view to expanding to global markets by seeking new clients and distributors/agents in the U.S. and Europe in addition to those in Japan.
This year, Global Walkers has established a subsidiary in Myanmar and built the first framework in Myanmar for AI development and Annotation services to respond to the market needs for AI development not only in Japan but also in the U.S. and Europe.
We can handle a large-scale project requiring the workload of 50 man-month, always having over 200 experienced team members who are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. From this new base, we can provide high-quality services at a lower cost than that in other Asian countries. Furthermore, our facilities is equipped with private power generation system as a measure for power outage in Myanmar which ensure you to use our services at ease.
“Annotation One” is a service to create high-quality training data set by leveraging our experiences and knowledge of AI system development. Our professional annotation experts can create various types of training data necessary for learning of AI models including shooting of original data, image classification, bounding rectangle and/or area segmentation.
“Documentation One” is a highly accurate transcription service dedicated for character recognition which include the alphabet and numbers to recognize them by our unique AI-OCR engine and to check and correct them by our experts visually. If you wish to outsource to us, we perform any conversion of analog data such as hand-written characters or voices into digital data. Moreover we provide support for efficiency improvement or automation of your in-house operations, reducing the costs and expenses for such conversion.
In Japan, a wide variety of client companies are already using our services, ranging from automobile or manufacturing companies such as Toyota Motor, Honda Motor, Nissan Motor, Isuzu Motors and Hitachi to national universities/research institutions such as Tokyo University and Kyoto University.
We have been conducting development under “GW-Lab” by dispatching Japanese data scientists to Myanmar and employing local AI engineers who have been trained in cooperation with national universities in Myanmar. Under “GW-Lab” development system, you can use our AI development team in your company on a monthly basis with their resources for services ranging from estimation, learning to training data creation in your AI model development.
Global Walkers also developed and own several AI development technologies and know-how to support these services.
We have uniquely developed AI model “GW-Pose” for 3-D posture (pose) estimation and a camera application to support remote working under the circumstances of COVID-19 as a solution.
We continuously procced with these developments in coordination with the use of “GW-Lab” system.
<Disrupt 2020>
https://techcrunch.com/events/disrupt-sf-2020/
<Exhibits of Global Walkers>
https://hopin.to/events/techcrunch-disrupt-2020#booths
........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
<Company Information>
https://www.globalwalkers.co.jp/en/company (*This WEB site will open on 2020/09/23)
Global Walkers is an AI tech venture company with advanced technologies and expertise in the fields of “deep learning” and “image processing technologies”. As a R&D-driven AI startup, we have been uniquely conducting a wide variety of R&D (research and development) including image processing technologies, 3-D posture estimation and AI-OCR. We are also engaged in system developments for our clients’ projects such as utilization of AI into robotics or IoT.
In addition, we are deploying our services such as “Annotation One”, which is a cloud-based annotation service to make creation and operation of training data for AI learning available to our clients securely, at a high level of quality and at an affordable price, and “Documentation One”, a character transcription service using a in house developed AI-OCR engine, gaining high reputations from leading manufactures such as major automakers in Japan as well as from companies introducing of AI.
We have set up a subsidiary in Myanmar in April 2020, aiming to expand our business as an offshore base for development of our own AI models. We are also conducting “lab-type development” on a quasi-mandate contract basis so that our development results can be utilized for development of AI models of other companies.
Tatsuhiro Omori
Global Walkers, Inc.
+81 3-6417-9101
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter