PowerUp Academy, Barrio Foundation, RX Water Launch Gaming and Esports Social Emotional Learning Programs
by Fran BriggsLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerUp Academy has teamed up with From the Barrio Foundation and RX Water to deliver social and emotional learning programs to parents and educators. The trio is donating gaming and Esports to help combat the current youth mental health crisis which includes depression, anxiety and suicide.
The diverse group of American business, sports and education associates decided to collaborate after recognizing a trend in the rise of emotional issues during the 2020, quarantine. All are committed to the advancement, wellness and education modernization of K-12 and college students.
“At the ground level we are seeing wonderful things through hybrid learning, but also a severe lack in the bonding that face-to-face interactions bring,” explained Brian A. Williams, Chief Executive Officer of PowerUp Academy. “Many kids are hurting. We encourage districts to reach out to us because we don't want to see another tragic story about a child harming themselves,” he concluded.
Active engagement is a mandate for student success. PowerUp Academy shared that a recent study found that only 50% of students reported being actively engaged in school; and less than 50% of the over 900,000 student respondents stated they were confident about their future. Working collaboratively with parents, educators and students from kindergarten to college fosters the sustainable educational innovation.
“We are delivering viable and tangible solutions to address the now issues,” stated Dr. Robert Renteria, spokesperson for From the Barrio Foundation. “We connect and communicate with the students at their level.”
PowerUp Academy, Barrio Foundation and RX Water Launch believe that collaborating and combining their expertise will help fuel enthusiasm for education, enterprise, and social responsibility. Fully engaged students are not only less likely to drop out, but have higher self esteem and graduation rates.
Parents and educators are invited to learn more about how PowerUp Academy and their professional associates are using a unique approach to remove barriers to success and impact students’ lives through education, Esports, mentorship and diverse experiences. For additional information including how you can participate, visit PowerUp Academy online. https://www.powerupacademy.gg
ABOUT POWERUP ACADEMY
PowerUp Academy helps students experience an increase in a variety of psychological functions. It offers full semester courses, afterschool programs, and social and emotional learning through gaming modules that incorporate the PUA Core Pillars: leadership, physical health, resiliency, mental and emotional health. The curricula has been used by elite military groups, Fortune 500 CEOs, national research institutions and professional athletes from the MLB, NFL, UFC and MLS.
ABOUT FROM THE BARRIO FOUNDATION
From the Barrio Foundation is a 501(c) (3) not for profit organization based in Aurora, IL. It donates academic and faith based curricula which addresses Social and emotional learning (SEL). The program helps children across the globe with their critical thinking skills and bridges the gap in their education. For more information about the foundation's products and services or how you can assist, visit www.fromthebarrio.com or call Dr. Robert Renteria. 312.933.5619.
ABOUT RX WATER
RX Water is a premium, high pH alkaline water infused with electrolytes and free from fluoride and sodium. RX Water is the official water of the World Boxing Council (WBC) and works closely with WBC Cares and several other charitable organizations. For more information about RX Water, visit www.drinkrxwater.com.
