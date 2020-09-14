Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,347,544) deaths (32,527), and recoveries (1,085,422)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,347,544) deaths (32,527), and recoveries (1,085,422) by region:
Central (56,175 cases; 1,061 deaths; 48,679 recoveries): Burundi (471; 1; 374), Cameroon (20,009; 415; 18,837), CAR (4,749; 62; 1,825), Chad (1,083; 80; 938), Congo (4,928; 88; 3,887), DRC (10,390; 264; 9,756), Equatorial Guinea (4,996; 83; 4,490), Gabon (8,643; 53; 7,706), Sao Tome & Principe (906; 15; 866).
Eastern (151,617; 2,986; 84,239): Comoros (456; 7; 415), Djibouti (5,394; 61; 5,327), Eritrea (361; 0; 304), Ethiopia (63,888; 996; 24,493), Kenya (35,969; 622; 23,067), Madagascar (15,757; 211; 14,368), Mauritius (356; 10; 335), Rwanda (4,565; 22; 2,544), Seychelles (139; 0; 136), Somalia (3,376; 98; 2,791), South Sudan (2,578; 49; 1,294), Sudan (13,470; 834; 6,731), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (4,799; 55; 2,256).
Northern (270,008; 9,417; 194,542): Algeria (48,010; 1,605; 33,875), Egypt (100,856; 5,627; 83,261), Libya (22,781; 362; 2,767), Mauritania (7,266; 161; 6,758), Morocco (84,435; 1,553; 65,867), Tunisia (6,635; 107; 1,991), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 23).
Southern (701,638; 16,549; 614,233): Angola (3,335; 132; 1,289), Botswana (2,252; 10; 546), Eswatini (5,050; 98; 4,188), Lesotho (1,303; 33; 679), Malawi (5,678; 177; 3,724), Mozambique (5,040; 35; 2,906), Namibia (9,719; 101; 6,543), South Africa (648,214; 15,427; 576,423), Zambia (13,539; 312; 12,260), Zimbabwe (7,508; 224; 5,675).
Western (168,106; 2,514; 143,729): Benin (2,242, 40; 1,793), Burkina Faso (1,514; 56; 1,127), Cape Verde (4,711; 44; 4,104), Cote d'Ivoire (18,987; 120; 18,045), Gambia (3,405; 103; 1,723), Ghana (45,434; 286; 44,342), Guinea (10,020; 63; 9,251), Guinea-Bissau (2,275; 39; 1,327), Liberia (1,316; 82; 1,210), Mali (2,916; 128; 2,276), Niger (1,178; 69; 1,100), Nigeria (56,177; 1,078; 44,088), Senegal (14,280; 297; 10,520), Sierra Leone (2,096; 72; 1,634), Togo (1,555; 37; 1,189).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).