Kyra Bramble Releases Counterculture Festival Based Debut Title Burning Wings
A no holds barred story about Festival Culture at Burning Man being launched on Amazon Kindle September 14, 2020
Avante-garde. Destined for cult classic status as female-driven literature in contemporary counter-culture”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maui based female entrepreneur and avid festival attendee Kyra Bramble is releasing her debut book, titled Burning Wings available for pre sale September 14th, on Amazon Kindle. This is a no holds barred contemporary fiction story sharing a first time burner's experience at that thing in the desert; Burning Man with nothing held back. An eleven year veteran of the counterculture festival, Kyra shares a mostly true story through a female lens that for the first time captures beautifully the wide range of adventures, drug use, debauchery and awakening both personal and socially that can only take place at this magical event that attracts over 80,000 attendees to Black Rock Desert in Nevada each year.
— Alicia Baron
Burning Wings can resonate with festival attendees globally; not just traditional "burners." Bramble uses practical advice, entertaining anecdotes, witty observations and epiphanies of drug and rave culture.
Kyra Bramble is one of those people who lives and loves fearlessly, and that attitude is reflected in her writing. She is a writer, globe-trotter, die-hard burner, queer celebrator, on-demand holistic chef, yoga teacher, and entrepreneur. Raised in liberal northern California with roots in the East Coast, she spent her twenties based in San Francisco before moving to Maui, where she still lives today.
A book worm since childhood, she views words as passports to the soul, and a conduit to share the intangible yet ubiquitous emotions that all humans experience. Her intention as a writer is to blur the lines between revelry and spirituality and to pioneer a new genre of female-centric counter-culture writing.
Please contact Alicia Baron at Burning Wings Publishing (press@burningwingsbook.com or 650-520-1852) to request a copy of Burning Wings (Burning Wings Publishing, 2020) or to schedule an interview with Kyra Bramble. Visit http://www.burningwingsbook.com or Amazon Kindle ASIN : B08GJJQQWX for more information.
Please note: this novel has support of the Burning Man Project.
