89bio to Announce Topline Results from Phase 1b/2a Study of BIO89-100 in NASH
/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB) today announced that the company plans to share topline safety, tolerability and efficacy data from its Phase 1b/2a study of BIO89-100 in NASH in a pre-market press release and webcast to be held on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Conference Call/Webcast Details
The company will host a conference call and webcast with slides at 8:30am PT (5:30am PT) tomorrow morning, September 14. Details for the live conference call are as follows: Domestic – (833) 570-1145; International – (914) 987-7092; and Passcode - 5064866. To access the live webcast and slides, please visit “Events and Presentations” under the “Investors” section of 89bio’s website at https://ir.89bio.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website for 90 days.
About 89bio
89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of NASH and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit www.89bio.com.
Investor Contact:
Ryan Martins
Chief Financial Officer
investors@89bio.com
Media Contact:
Lori Rosen
LDR Communications
917-553-6808
lori@ldrcommunications.com