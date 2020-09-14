Black Millennial Founder Pioneers a New Frontier with Church Space
Faith-Tech Innovator Allows Churches to Believe in a Future Beyond COVID-19
I truly believe when churches have more, they are able to do more for their congregation, community, and society.”REDONDO BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the midst of a global pandemic that makes it nearly impossible for many industries to think beyond the present, Church Space allows ministries to prepare for a brighter future. Launched in November 2018, Church Space connects vacant church spaces with business owners, event professionals, and others seeking affordable spaces. The mobile app and website created by 2nd generation church planter Day Edwards, redefines the relationships between tech and faith.
— Church Space Founder, Day Edwards
While many ministries and faith-based communities have felt uncertain about their futures, Church Space has re-oriented the conversation around church buildings - America's most underutilized pieces of property. By allowing churches to see space as opportunity, Church Space founder Day Edwards has turned today's adversity into opportunity using her own life-long experience in organic church building.
“Even growing up with a church planter mother, it was only recently that I realized that helping churches create revenue-generating models and systems was my calling. I truly believe when churches have more, they are able to do more for their congregation, community, and society,” emphasized Mrs. Edwards. Dubbed the “Airbnb” for Churches by CBN News, Church Space has re-imagined revenue-generating models and systems for the Christian marketplace.
“Since working with Church Space we have been able to afford more mission trips and reconnect with our community by renting space to local businesses and event hosts,” said satisfied Church Space user Pastor Tony Ervin of Houston. “I would have never thought renting our space could have yielded over $23,0000 while increasing our churches’ attendance and community support.”
Positioning herself as a tech and church “disrupt-her”, Day Edwards has helped numerous churches achieve inconceivable success in Texas with Church Space, which is now expanding nationwide.
For more information about Church Space, visit bookchurchspace.com
About Church Space:
Church Space is a mobile app and website that connects vacant church spaces with ministries, event planners, and small business owners who are seeking space at an affordable rate. Within the tech industry, Church Space is referred to as a SaaS marketplace, designed exclusively for churches to earn passive income by simply renting their unused space.
