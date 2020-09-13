Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1300 Block of Constitution Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fist District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in the 1300 block of Constitution Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 11:00 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects snatched property from the victim then both suspects fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.