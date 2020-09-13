Nagoya Mercantile Exchange (NGMEX) Wins Three International Awards for Best Corporate Governance

The awards were given in recognition of NGMEX’s exemplary best practice on corporate governance as well as online annual report structure

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGMEX, a full-service commodity and multi asset exchange that incorporates the complete workflow of a trading venue and also provides on-line commodity futures and option trading, is pleased to announce that it has won three awards in the annual edition of the International Rankings for Outstanding Corporate Governance in Asia Pacific: Best Ranked Corporate Governance by Industry, Best Online Annual Report in Asia Pacific and the Bronze Award for Investor Relations Website in Asia Pacific.



“As a promoter of sound corporate governance and investor relations practices, we at NGMEX are honored to receive these international recognitions. They are a testament of our reliable commitment to embody the high values of accountability, integrity, transparency and governance in our business operations. These awards are a reminder of our contribution to the evolution and progress of good corporate governance and investor relations practices in the market, as we aspire further towards building an exchange of quality. I would like to attribute this recognition to all NGMEX employees for their efforts in ensuring operational excellence and exemplary execution.” said Yasutomo M. Izumi, Executive Chairman and President of NGMEX.

The International Ranking is the most inclusive ranking system for investor relations website, online annual report, corporate governance practices and financial disclosure procedures. The ranking is based on extensive technical proprietary research of publicly traded companies through a clear and transparent methodology.

More than 50 Exchanges from over 25 countries participated in this edition of the Global Ranking. Participants were benchmarked against companies in the global and Asia Pacific region in four main categories comprising Best Ranked IR Website, Best Ranked Online Annual Report, Best Ranked Financial Disclosures Procedures and Best Ranked Corporate Governance Practices.

Nagoya Mercantile Exchange (NGMEX)

NGMEX is a full-service multi asset exchange that incorporates the complete workflow of a trading venue and also provides on-line commodity futures and option trading. The organization believes in delivering nothing but the best to its loyal customers. From the individuals to the corporations, from institutions to the government agencies, NGMEX has always been a trusted establishment offering genuine industry insights and information on the benchmark commodity prices. NGMEX mission is to provide traders with state-of-the-art order entry capabilities, extremely competitive execution timing and the professional service that today's financial world demands.

Sadao Endo +81-9078960105

sadao.endo@ngmex.org

News Via KISS PR Internatinal News Release





Attachment