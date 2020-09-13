The Top 10 Money Coaches To Follow

/EIN News/ -- New York City, New York, Sept. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let’s talk about money. Perhaps the touchiest subject in the world for some, and the favourite subject for others. If you’re honest with yourself, do you truly know what you’re doing with your money and how to maximise it? Well if you’re like most, you’ll probably answer no. Fortunately for us, there are a group of dedicated individuals who know everything when it comes to money: budgeting, saving, mindset & strategy - and are committed to empowering others to create the financial abundance they desire. According to Boost Media Agency, a coach is of critical importance if you’re looking to take control of your money, and here we present the 10 Money Coaches leading the way in their industry:





Clarissa Moore (@budgetqueen_blog)



Known as the Budget Queen, Clarissa Moore has helped over 500 women create a budget that has saved them over $10,000. Born in New Jersey and raised by a single mother, Clarissa saw how hard her mother had to work just to put food on the table. She worked 2 jobs and never had the time to enjoy the fruits of her labor. Clarissa knew there had to be a better way.Over the years, she managed to become an expert at budgeting and saving money. Clarissa entered the world of finance in 2008 when she started at a bank working in their credit card department. There she learned everything she needed to know about credit and debt. In March 2019, she started her blog and coaching business after seeing the need for financial education for struggling single moms. Through 1:1 private coaching and masterclasses, she teaches women from different backgrounds unique money strategies and techniques they can use to properly manage their budget. Backed with her knowledge of human behavior, she empowers her clients to gain more confidence and competence in their finances through techniques that will stick. In her training and workbook entitled Pay Yourself First, Clarissa highlights her unique strategies that help working women pay their bills on time, as well as pile up their savings. She also created Start a Six-Figure Dropshipping Company from Scratch course that she offers to her clients wanting to increase their income and bring them much closer to their financial goals. Clarissa has proven to have helped countless women increase their credit scores, reach their money goals, and attain financial freedom





Alyssa Hammond (@wealthwithalyssa)



The queen of blending strategy and spirituality, Alyssa Hammond is a Money Energetics Coach, Spiritual Intuitive, and business mentor for creative fempreneurs. Alyssa has scaled her business to six figures while helping hundreds of women step into their most empowered self. Her unique approach to money energetics has allowed her to assist in the creation of more female millionaires- which she believes will positively shape the future of our world. As well as empowering women from all across the world through her mentorship, Alyssa is the creator of Grown-Up’s Guide to Money, and also hosts a top rated, 5-star podcast called The Wealthy Fempreneur - which rocketed to the top of apple charts in just 48 hours. Alyssa has helped her clients reach numerous incredible accomplishments, including scaling dozens of businesses to reach six figures, helping women shed their money blocks once and for all, and learning how to attract abundant 5-figure clients with ease. Alyssa’s depth of knowledge on wealth is perfect for women who are looking to uplevel both their money and spirituality, and step into empowerment. Her contagious and unique high-vibe energy are part or her special sauce – teaching her clients exactly how to blend spirituality with strategy, to create the income and impact they are here on Earth to make.





Alexis Howard (@financiallybrave)



A personal finance expert living in the beautiful, yet the busy state of California, Alexis Howard grew up in a lower-middle class household right outside of Los Angeles. In need of a change, she moved to San Francisco at age 17. After graduating from college, the reality of the high-cost of living in overly expensive San Francisco hit her hard and sparked her interest in personal finance. She began working in various finance-related industries including property management, real-estate investment, and wealth management firms. Her experience helped pave the way for her to garner the skills to save $25,000 on a five-figure salary, in just one year while living in SF. Alexis founded Financially Brave with the realization that there are many people who are capable of building wealth for themselves but are just simply unaware of the strategies they need in order to do so. She teaches people how they can manage their income in a way that allows them to build five-figure savings, eliminate debt, and build wealth through the stock market. Her program comes with a course, accountability groups, and 1-1 coaching. While she acknowledges the value of knowledge, she believes that the true key to financial success is all about execution. “Being an expert at budgeting and investing doesn’t really matter if one does not have the tools and resources to follow through with it, execution is everything”, she said.





Nicole Victoria (@nobudgetbabe)



Nicole Victoria, aka No Budget Babe, is a money coach who works with young adults and professionals in their 20’s and 30’s, to get their finances in check. After paying off her student debt of $40,000 in just 18 months, then building her net worth to over $500,000 in her 20’s, Nicole knew she needed to share her knowledge and strategies to people, young women in particular. Becoming an advocate of financial literacy, Nicole has been helping people gain effortless control over their money, and building bank accounts that never stop growing. Nicole believes that in order to gain control, you should align your spending with your values and goals, suggesting that it doesn’t matter where your money is spent, as long as you live by this mindset. She believes budgets can be restrictive and that they’re not the key to learning how to win with money as they just further reinforce a scarcity mindset. Nicole’s mission is to help her clients understand that they don’t have to give up everything you love, just to save some money - you just need to figure out how to align your spending with your goals and values. Nicole coaches women on her 5 step process called MAKIN Money Moves, which is detailed in her e-book that anyone can download for free. She is also the creator of The Millionaire Investor, which is a course she designed to help people get started on their journey to financial freedom. It consists of 12 modules all of which contain the strategies she used to build her own six-figure net worth. Learn more about her products and services here.





Jessie DaSilva (@j_dasilva)



Jessie DaSilva, a money mindset and business coach, went from a limiting career in law, into a booming coaching business within months of being fired from her 9-to-5. How did she do it? Well, Jessie honed in on the limiting beliefs that were keeping her small in all areas of her business and after processing and releasing them, she sold out her 1:1 coaching packages and made almost $30,000 of sales in two weeks. Her approach was simple: Build the right mindset and create a soul-aligned strategy to work less and earn more. Now Jessie uses her know-how and psychic gifts to identify her clients' underlying mindset blocks and guides them through a self-discovery toward abundance. Thanks to a decade spent living paycheck-to-paycheck and stalling on her dreams, she is able to help more and more people start and scale their businesses around their natural talents. Jessie is able to touch people’s lives and change them and their businesses and careers for the better by finding their limiting beliefs, changing their mindsets, and aligning it to their goals. Through her programs, her clients take empowered actions, dial into their inner guidance, and find joy and gratitude in every circumstance.





Adrienne Eliza (@awellplantedlife)



Founded by Adrienne Eliza, A Well Planted Life was born from the desire to help more people understand that there is more to life than choosing a pre-planned path in a 9-to-5 job in the corporate. She stands as a witness to never look back as she left banking and finance herself. With her absolute love in helping women take power, Adrienne ventured into the world of coaching, focusing on money mindset and manifestation. Her belief in the importance of developing a relationship with money will not only give them an abundant mindset but set themselves on a path to making all the money they could ever desire. Adrienne’s approach to coaching is extremely practical and usable by every single person on Earth. From clients wanting spiritual enlightenment to an incredibly sophisticated life-changing experience, she takes her clients into a transformative journey to abundance. Whoever is the receiving end, Adrienne prides herself as a fun coach to work with. Her clients can attest to how Adrienne is a friend and a mentor at the same time. She believes that if you’re not having fun, there is no point in doing what you are doing. Thus, A Well Planted Life is focused on giving laughter, love, and light to anyone who needs it. Also, as excited as she can be, Adrienne is finally announcing her philanthropic endeavours, donating 10% of her revenue to her chosen community. What a babe!





Ornella Jõgi (@hammocksinthewind)



Ornella Jogi is a Conservation Biology graduate turned investor and money coach from Estonia. She planned to do a 5-year PhD, but the desire for freedom was too strong, so she decided to become her own boss. She went for it and built a fast-growing $175,000 investment portfolio whilst traveling to 34 countries. She was told by so many that she was crazy, that financial freedom was impossible and that you needed millions. She started coaching to fight against that belief. Afterall, Ornella started with only $100 working as a waitress – 6 years later she has $175k. With her attained success, Ornella launched her coaching business to support people who also wanted to break the norm and achieve financial freedom. She designed Financial Freedom Academy, a coaching program that aims to help people from different backgrounds get all the tools and knowledge they need to become financially free. Ornella commits herself to guiding her clients from learning the basics about index investing to stocks, real estate, peer-to-peer lending, and so much more. She helps her clients build a portfolio based on their location, financial situation, risk tolerance and specific goals. Ornella has two stock portfolios that are up 467% and 223% this year, so she believes in beating the market. As transparency is key for her, she also publishes her portfolio on her blog every month.





Taylor Eaton (@tayloreatoncoaching)



A money mindset coach and Human Design expert by trade, Taylor Eaton has been studying money mindset for over 7 years, while becoming a certified Human Design analyst. While studying Human Design, Taylor discovered that everyone is wired to make money differently. Using this knowledge, she ventured into a coaching business to help people discover their unique formula for making money. Since she started her journey as a coach, Taylor has helped hundreds of people attain financial freedom, leave their day jobs, and grow their businesses. Through the various courses and program’s she offers, Taylor teaches entrepreneurs and individuals to create abundance with ease. She even had her husband and herself both retire from their day jobs while they were still in their 20’s, consistently making a 5-figure income per month, working 2-3 hours per day. Taylor’s approach is beyond the typical money strategies and mindset work you can read on the Internet. With Human Design at play, she enables her clients unlock their unique formula for creating financial abundance in their lives, allowing them to make money in a way that feels good and works specifically for them.





Joanna Alexis (@milkandmoneycoach)



Founder of the Milk and Money Podcast, Joanna Alexis is a money coach who is an expert at helping women overcome their money trauma and be the first millionaire in their family. She uses the Happy Healthy Wealthy framework to help her clients overcome their unhealthy money relationship, providing a holistic approach that focuses on personal development. Her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and engaging personality gives her clients the tools to succeed while making money approachable. Having shared similar experiences of what it's like as a first-generation woman struggling with their finances, Joanna uses her own experience to guide her clients so they don't feel alone. She offers both personal and business finance programs that dive deep into all the wealthy secrets that we wish we were taught in school. Her clients have been able to attain their dream home, go on instagram worthy vacations and are on track to become millionaires. If you’re looking for a coach to help you reach your money goals, Joanna has a breadth of knowledge and experience to get you there.





Nicole Stanley (@arise.financial.coaching)



Nicole Stanley is a Money Coach and the Founder of Arise Financial Coaching based in Gilbert, AZ. Her mission is to help driven individuals and couples get ahead financially and enjoy the process. When Nicole and her husband were on their debt-free journey, she realized that mainstream budgeting methods typically take too much time and energy and are often ineffective. Her belief is that money management should make your life easier, not more difficult. Which is why she created The Simplified Budget Method. Through financial coaching, she helps her clients experience a life-long transformation not only in their bank accounts but in the confidence boost and stress relief that comes from having a financial education, empowerment, and accountability. Nicole specializes in simplifying money management and teaching her clients the art of negotiating anything. She works with clients 1:1 through coaching programs like “The Financial Freedom Fast Track” and offers a self-paced 6-week Budget Master Course “The Cash Flow CEO” arriving in September 2020.



