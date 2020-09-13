DHEC Launches SIMON for Enhancing South Carolina’s Vaccination Capabilities

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 13, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is launching a new immunization information system that will help the agency and immunization providers ensure access and availability of essential immunizations to help keep South Carolinians healthy.

The Statewide Immunization Online Network (SIMON) replaces the state’s previous immunization reporting system and will provide a streamlined, easy-to-use process for immunization providers to order vaccines and manage vaccine inventory for those participating in federal and state vaccine programs, among other important benefits. The new system will allow DHEC the ability to assess and address immunization coverage rates across the state.

“South Carolina’s transition to SIMON is a monumental upgrade for our state’s immunizations program and the timing of this transition couldn’t be better,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim DHEC Public Health Director. “With COVID-19’s continued prevalence across our state, one of the few things we can do to protect ourselves from this deadly virus is stay as healthy as possible and avoid contracting vaccine-preventable diseases like mumps, measles, chicken pox and whooping cough. SIMON provides immunization providers access to an individual’s comprehensive immunization record.”

Like the rest of the country, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina has seen a reduction in routine pediatric vaccine orders and administered doses during the past few months. SIMON can be used to help providers ensure more children and adults receive immunizations. A few key enhancements of SIMON include:

Patient reminders

Patient portal for clients obtaining their immunization record

Real-time vaccine inventory management for providers

Accurate vaccine forecasting for providers

Abundant reporting options such as geographic and statewide coverage rate assessments

Mass vaccination module to allow quick data entry of administered immunizations

“We are very excited to introduce SIMON to DHEC and the South Carolina immunization provider community,” said Stephen White, DHEC’s Director of Immunizations. “SIMON will place South Carolina in a much better position of utilizing an immunization information system, to aid in our state's future decisions with targeting areas of low immunization coverage rates across the state.”

Support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina Foundation and Envision Technology Partners have been critical in the development of SIMON. Learn more at www.scdhec.gov/SIMON.

