Jennifer Dilandro And Dolce Aesthetics Have Recovered From Being Closed For 3 Months During Quarantine

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jennifer Dilandro (RN, BSN, MSN, ANP Adult Nurse Practitioner) attended Molloy College, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1999 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. As a registered nurse, she worked in the Long Island Jewish Medical Center for ten years and was a decorated employee, receiving many awards for her excellence. While there, she completed her Master’s Degree in nursing, again graduating with Honors.

Over the past 18 years, Jennifer has injected thousands of patients. She continues to attend many CME training courses for injectables with Allergan, Merz Aesthetics, and PALETTE, obtaining the highest injector level, EXPERT LEVEL V. She is an Allergan Top 250 Injector, ranked 176 in the USA in 2019.



In 2009, Jennifer Dilandro started on a lifetime entrepreneurial journey. She founded her company Dolce Aesthetics, with the vision to bring her clients the highest quality services she could. While her journey has never been easy, Jennifer took a real hit during the Covid-19 outbreak.



The Covid-19 global pandemic kept Dolce Aesthetics doors closed for three months before reopening in the summer. Operations were put on hold, putting a wrinkle in Jennifer’s business. While the office itself was closed, Jennifer knew she had to keep the ball rolling.



With the office doors now open again, Dolce has recovered nicely from their time being closed. Jennifer said, “I was surprised by how many people were waiting to come back in after our doors opened. We have had a lot of business, so that has been good.”



Dolce Aesthetics will remain open for clients for the foreseeable future as the pandemic continues to unfold. They are taking special precautions to keep all of their staff and clients as safe as possible.



For more info on Jennifer and Dolce Aesthetics, visit the website here:



https://dolceaestheticsny.com



Check out Dolce Aesthetics on Instagram here:



https://www.instagram.com/dolceaestheticsny/





Media Details

Company Name: Dolce Aesthetics

Company E-mail: contact@dolceaestheticsny.com

Company website: www.dolceaestheticsny.com





Attachment