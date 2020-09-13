SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/ATV CRASH/TOWN OF POWNAL
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B303065
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 09/12/20 @ 1853 hours
STREET: Old Military Road
TOWN: Pownal
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Barber Pond Road
WEATHER: Cool, clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, paved
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Patrick Kearns
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Foreman
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive damage to handlebars, undercarriage damage.
INJURIES: Unknown
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 09/12/20 at approximately 1853 hours Vermont State Police
were dispatched to the area of 128 Old Military Road, Pownal, for a reported ATV
crash.
Troopers arrived on scene and began investigating the incident. Troopers learned
the operator had been ejected from the ATV during the crash and fled the scene
after briefly recovering. The operator jumped into the back of a passing
pickup-truck during his attempt to flee, but was forced out by the truck driver.
The operator fled into nearby woods after being forced out of the pickup truck.
During the course of investigation, Troopers identified the ATV operator as
Patrick Kearns. Kearns is suspected of having been operating the ATV while
intoxicated, based upon witness statements and evidence at the scene of the
crash. Kearns was also not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Attempts
to locate Kearns were unsuccessful.
As of the time of this release, police are still seeking to make contact with
Kearns and the investigation is considered ongoing. Criminal charges for this
incident will be pending.
