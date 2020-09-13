SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/ATV CRASH/TOWN OF POWNAL

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B303065

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 09/12/20 @ 1853 hours

STREET: Old Military Road

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Barber Pond Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Cool, clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, paved

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Patrick Kearns

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Foreman

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive damage to handlebars, undercarriage damage.

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: N/A single vehicle crash

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 09/12/20 at approximately 1853 hours Vermont State Police

were dispatched to the area of 128 Old Military Road, Pownal, for a reported ATV

crash.

Troopers arrived on scene and began investigating the incident. Troopers learned

the operator had been ejected from the ATV during the crash and fled the scene

after briefly recovering. The operator jumped into the back of a passing

pickup-truck during his attempt to flee, but was forced out by the truck driver.

The operator fled into nearby woods after being forced out of the pickup truck.

During the course of investigation, Troopers identified the ATV operator as

Patrick Kearns. Kearns is suspected of having been operating the ATV while

intoxicated, based upon witness statements and evidence at the scene of the

crash. Kearns was also not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Attempts

to locate Kearns were unsuccessful.

As of the time of this release, police are still seeking to make contact with

Kearns and the investigation is considered ongoing. Criminal charges for this

incident will be pending.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint N/A, multiple VCVC's to be issued T23 VSA

_______

LODGED - N/A LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X 1300 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.