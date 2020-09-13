Tour de France Stage 14: Reaction

Team Sunweb’s Soren Kragh Andersen broke away in the final stages to claim an impressive win in Lyon with Luka Mezgec second and Simone Consonni third.

Valgren was 13th on the stage, skillfully navigating his way in a reduced group and a tricky finale into Lyon.

Michael Valgren It was a hard day on the bike and we knew that Bora would go hard on the first climb to drop the sprinters and then that I was alone so I would save myself for the final.

I’m not really a sprinter so I tried to save myself and I couldn’t follow the moves at the end so I tried my best in the sprint; so I think just outside the top 10 is not awesome (as a result) but “no try then no chance” of winning.

Bjarne Riis I think Michael did okay today. He was up there, like we expected of him ahead of the stage, and then present in the final stages of the race. He finished 13th which I think (overall) was a decent result.

