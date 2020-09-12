Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 1300 Block of 2nd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Friday, September 11, 2020, in the 1300 block of 2nd Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 8:31 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect began to take merchandise and was confronted by an employee. The suspect threatened the employee with pepper spray. The suspect then fled the scene with merchandise. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Friday, September 11, 2020, 27 year-old Marcus Ruth, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery of an Establishment.

 

