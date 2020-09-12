Facility Management (FM) Services Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends and Forecast By 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Facility Management (FM) Services Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

“Facility Management (FM) Services Market”

According to this study, over the next five years the Facility Management (FM) Services market will register a 5.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 42620 million by 2025, from $ 35090 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Facility Management (FM) Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Facility Management (FM) Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Facility Management (FM) Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Facility Management (FM) Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Facility Management (FM) Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

@Get a Free Sample Report “Facility Management (FM) Services Market” 2020 https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4873834-global-facility-management-fm-services-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Key Players of Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market =>

• Compass Group

• GDI

• Cushman & Wakefield

• Aramark

• CB Richard Ellis

• Macro

• Apleona HSG

• ISS

• Cofely Besix

• Sodexo

• Veranova Properties

• Global Facility Management and Construction

• Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions

• OCS Group

• Jones Lang LaSalle

• Continuum Services

• Updater Services

• Camelot Facility Solutions

• KnightFM

• NG&G Facility Services

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Soft Services

Hard Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Government Buildings

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Facility Management (FM) Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Facility Management (FM) Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Facility Management (FM) Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Facility Management (FM) Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Facility Management (FM) Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

@Ask Any Query on “Facility Management (FM) Services Market” 2020 Size, Share, demand https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4873834-global-facility-management-fm-services-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025

Major Key Points of Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Facility Management (FM) Services by Players

4 Facility Management (FM) Services by Regions

5 Americas

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Compass Group

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Compass Group Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Compass Group News

11.2 GDI

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered

11.2.3 GDI Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 GDI News

11.3 Cushman & Wakefield

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Cushman & Wakefield Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cushman & Wakefield News

11.4 Aramark

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered

11.4.3 Aramark Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Aramark News

11.5 CB Richard Ellis

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered

11.5.3 CB Richard Ellis Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 CB Richard Ellis News

11.6 Macro

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered

11.6.3 Macro Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Macro News

11.7 Apleona HSG

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered

11.7.3 Apleona HSG Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Apleona HSG News

11.8 ISS

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered

11.8.3 ISS Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 ISS News

11.9 Cofely Besix

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered

11.9.3 Cofely Besix Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Cofely Besix News

11.10 Sodexo

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered

11.10.3 Sodexo Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Sodexo News

11.11 Veranova Properties