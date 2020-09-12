Facility Management (FM) Services Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends and Forecast By 2026
Introduction
“Facility Management (FM) Services Market”
According to this study, over the next five years the Facility Management (FM) Services market will register a 5.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 42620 million by 2025, from $ 35090 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Facility Management (FM) Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Facility Management (FM) Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Facility Management (FM) Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Facility Management (FM) Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Facility Management (FM) Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market =>
• Compass Group
• GDI
• Cushman & Wakefield
• Aramark
• CB Richard Ellis
• Macro
• Apleona HSG
• ISS
• Cofely Besix
• Sodexo
• Veranova Properties
• Global Facility Management and Construction
• Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions
• OCS Group
• Jones Lang LaSalle
• Continuum Services
• Updater Services
• Camelot Facility Solutions
• KnightFM
• NG&G Facility Services
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Soft Services
Hard Services
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Government Buildings
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Facility Management (FM) Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Facility Management (FM) Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Facility Management (FM) Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Facility Management (FM) Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Facility Management (FM) Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Facility Management (FM) Services by Players
4 Facility Management (FM) Services by Regions
5 Americas
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Compass Group
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered
11.1.3 Compass Group Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Compass Group News
11.2 GDI
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered
11.2.3 GDI Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 GDI News
11.3 Cushman & Wakefield
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Cushman & Wakefield Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Cushman & Wakefield News
11.4 Aramark
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered
11.4.3 Aramark Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Aramark News
11.5 CB Richard Ellis
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered
11.5.3 CB Richard Ellis Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 CB Richard Ellis News
11.6 Macro
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered
11.6.3 Macro Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Macro News
11.7 Apleona HSG
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered
11.7.3 Apleona HSG Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Apleona HSG News
11.8 ISS
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered
11.8.3 ISS Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 ISS News
11.9 Cofely Besix
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered
11.9.3 Cofely Besix Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Cofely Besix News
11.10 Sodexo
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered
11.10.3 Sodexo Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Sodexo News
11.11 Veranova Properties
