Chief Justice Appoints District and District Family Court Judges

HONOLULU – Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald has today appointed seven individuals from the nomination lists that were presented to him by the Judicial Selection Commission on August 14, 2020, to fill judicial positions in the District and District Family Court of the First Circuit.

Tracy S. Fukui has been appointed to the District Court, replacing retired Judge Lono Lee. Fukui is currently employed by the Office of the Corporation Counsel, City and County of Honolulu, as the Section Head of the Civil Rights and Employment Section of the Litigation Division. She previously was a sole practitioner in the Law Office of Tracy S. Fukui, a partner in Agsalda & Fukui, LLLC, and served as a Deputy Public Defender in the Office of the Public Defender. Fukui is a graduate of Lewis & Clark Law School and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1998.

Thomas A.K. Haia has been appointed to the District Family Court, replacing Judge Kevin Souza, who is now sitting on the Circuit Court bench. Haia has been serving as a per diem judge since 2014, and is a sole practitioner in Thomas A.K. Haia, Attorney at Law. He previously served as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the County of Kauai. Haia is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1995. Upon confirmation by the Senate, it would be the Chief Justice’s intent to assign Haia to the District Court.

Karin L. Holma has been appointed to the District Court, replacing retired Judge Hilary Gangnes. Holma is a partner at Bays Lung Rose & Holma, where she has spent her career practicing civil litigation. She has held leadership positions in the Hawaii State Bar Association, Rotary Club of Honolulu, Building Industry Association of Hawaii, and is a past member of the Planning Commission for the City and County of Honolulu. Holma is a graduate of Willamette University College of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1990.

Courtney N. Naso has been appointed to the District Family Court, replacing retired Judge Paul Murakami. Naso has been employed by the Law Office of Steven J. Kim as a family litigation attorney for the past 11 years. She previously held similar positions with law firms in Hawaii and California. She has been actively involved in professional and community organizations throughout her career. Naso is a graduate of the Regent University School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2006.

Elizabeth Paek-Harris has been appointed to the District Family Court in place of retired Judge Steven Nakashima. Paek-Harris currently serves as a per diem judge in the District Family Court. She previously was a sole practitioner for Elizabeth Paek-Harris, AAL, ALC and prior to that was an associate at the Law Offices of William C. Darrah, AAL, ALC. Paek-Harris is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2003.

Andrew T. Park has been appointed to the District Court replacing retired Judge Clarence Pacarro. Park has been serving as a per diem judge in the District Family Court since 2017, and is an attorney-principal in the Law Office of Andrew T. Park, LLLC. Park was previously employed by Park & Kim, LLLC and served as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the City and County of Honolulu. He sits on the board of Mental Health America of Hawaii and serves as its secretary. Park is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2008. Upon confirmation by the Senate, it would be the Chief Justice’s intent to assign Park to the District Family Court.

Bryant Zane has been appointed to the District Court in place of Judge Trish Morikawa, who is now sitting on the Circuit Court bench. Zane is currently a Deputy Public Defender with the Office of the Public Defender. He was previously a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the County of Kauai. Zane is a graduate of Howard University School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1996. Upon confirmation by the Senate, it would be the Chief Justice’s intent to assign Zane to the District Family Court.