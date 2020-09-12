Intermittent ramp and lane closures on I-496 at Main Street for bridge work starting Monday

Contact:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075

COUNTY: Ingham

HIGHWAY: I-496

CLOSEST CITY: Lansing

ESTIMATED START DATE: 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

PROJECT: The Main Street bridge over I-496 will require intermittent closures for deck work. This work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) ongoing $60 million I-496 Pave the Way Project to improve I-496 between I-96 and Lansing Road.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require intermittent single-lane closures on eastbound I-496 from Lansing Road to Clare Street. The eastbound Lansing Road ramp to eastbound I-496 will be closed and detoured for the duration of this work as well. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-496, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.