Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,901 in the last 365 days.

Intermittent ramp and lane closures on I-496 at Main Street for bridge work starting Monday

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Ingham

HIGHWAY:                                    I-496

CLOSEST CITY:    Lansing

ESTIMATED START DATE:  8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020           

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

PROJECT:   The Main Street bridge over I-496 will require intermittent closures for deck work. This work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) ongoing $60 million I-496 Pave the Way Project to improve I-496 between I-96 and Lansing Road.

Project map

For more information about the project, go to www.Michigan.gov/496Lansing.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require intermittent single-lane closures on eastbound I-496 from Lansing Road to Clare Street. The eastbound Lansing Road ramp to eastbound I-496 will be closed and detoured for the duration of this work as well. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-496, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.

You just read:

Intermittent ramp and lane closures on I-496 at Main Street for bridge work starting Monday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.