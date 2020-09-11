Governor Bullock Pivots Innovate Montana Symposium to Online Business Success Platform

MONTANA – Governor Bullock today announced that the long-running Innovate Montana Symposium will this year pivot to an online video portal intended to help businesses with economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Montana’s business owners and entrepreneurs have certainly proven their ability to innovate in response to the challenges created by COVID-19,” said Governor Bullock. “It is crucial we ensure that main street Montana has the business tools they need to continue adapting. In addition to the opportunity to learn through a free video series, the Innovation Hub will provide a digital space for Montana’s vibrant business community to share with and support one another.”

The Innovate Montana Symposium, which for four years was the largest gathering of entrepreneurs in Montana, was originally slated for September 24th in Missoula. Due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Innovate Montana Symposium will switch to an online platform this year.

The new platform seeks to provide assistance to and foster camaraderie between Montana entrepreneurs and business leaders amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The Innovation Hub will provide a dynamic learning environment, hosting video sessions focused on the needs of Montana’s business community and offering statewide resources to provide tangible value.

The videos will be available for free to all in a curated, topical format that will touch on key issues confronting leaders during the COVID-19 emergency. Some examples include How to Move Your Brick-and-Mortar Online, Talent Retention, Conserving Cash, Crisis Management, Finding Growth Opportunities, Marketing in Recessions, and Growth Strategy.

“We’ll really miss the chance to gather in person in Missoula this year, but the Innovation Hub will serve as a resource to help Montana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem continue to thrive and grow,” said Ken Fichtler, Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. “I’m confident that business leaders will find both value and actionable steps they can take to improve their business.”

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development is working with business leaders in Montana and beyond for the video series. A launch in October has been targeted for the Innovation Hub, and further announcements will follow as more detail becomes available.