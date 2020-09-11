RE: Traffic Alert - VT route 12A by Bull Run Rd Northfield closed

VT route 12A in Northfield has been reopened to traffic.

From: Constable, Brian via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, September 11, 2020 3:18 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert - VT route 12A by Bull Run Rd Northfield closed

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT route 12A by Bull Run Road in Northfield is closed due to a Structure Fire.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.