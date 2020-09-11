Everglades and Holey Land WMAs reopen for most recreational opportunities

Due to receding water levels, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reopened Everglades and Francis S. Taylor and Holey Land Wildlife Management Areas to most recreational opportunities Thursday, Sept. 10. The areas were closed by executive order Aug. 14 because of high water levels.

Executive Order 20-26 Amendment 1 allows public access to both WMAs by vehicle, airboat, all-terrain vehicle and all other access, pursuant to area rules. However, the previously canceled muzzleloading gun season at Everglades and Holey Land WMAs remains canceled while wildlife continue to disperse in response to receding water levels. Hunting will resume at both areas with the general gun-walk season, which begins Oct. 3.

Rotenberger WMA remains closed to most public access due to high water levels. For more information, view Executive Order 20-26 Amendment 1 by going to “MyFWC.com/About” and clicking on “Office of the Executive Director.”

To report any fish and wildlife law violation, call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.