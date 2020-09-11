Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,884 in the last 365 days.

Everglades and Holey Land WMAs reopen for most recreational opportunities

Due to receding water levels, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reopened Everglades and Francis S. Taylor and Holey Land Wildlife Management Areas to most recreational opportunities Thursday, Sept. 10. The areas were closed by executive order Aug. 14 because of high water levels.

Executive Order 20-26 Amendment 1 allows public access to both WMAs by vehicle, airboat, all-terrain vehicle and all other access, pursuant to area rules. However, the previously canceled muzzleloading gun season at Everglades and Holey Land WMAs remains canceled while wildlife continue to disperse in response to receding water levels. Hunting will resume at both areas with the general gun-walk season, which begins Oct. 3.

Rotenberger WMA remains closed to most public access due to high water levels. For more information, view Executive Order 20-26 Amendment 1 by going to “MyFWC.com/About” and clicking on “Office of the Executive Director.”

To report any fish and wildlife law violation, call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

You just read:

Everglades and Holey Land WMAs reopen for most recreational opportunities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.