Maryland US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste To Ensure a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Maryland Gets Compensated-If He Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure in the Navy

"The lawyers at Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer for decades and they have created over a billion dollars in client compensation results.” — Maryland US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maryland US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Maryland and you had significant exposure to asbestos in the service prior to 1982 we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure the best financial compensation results for a person like you. A financial compensation package for a person like this might exceed $100,000. For a career Navy Veteran-the compensation might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars-depending on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. A Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Maryland who also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or their family can call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 anytime.

"The remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars for people like this. Most Navy Veterans with lung cancer do not realize that if they had heavy exposure to asbestos in the 1960s or 1970s the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too-even if they smoked cigarettes. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303-anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Maryland US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Baltimore, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Bowie, Rockville, Hagerstown, Annapolis or anywhere in Maryland. https://Maryland.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Maryland include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of Maryland’s for than two dozen power plants, shipyard workers Baltimore, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Maryland. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.