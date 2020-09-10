2020-09-10 15:00:08.14 Longtime Player Wins $217,000 Jackpot Days After Birthday

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Longtime Player Wins $217,000 Jackpot Days After Birthday

2020-09-10 15:00:08.14

Manuel Romo Guzman of Bloomfield received a birthday present in the form of a $217,000 Show Me Cash jackpot last month. Guzman used the Quick Pick option and matched all five numbers drawn on Aug. 19 to become the sole winner of the jackpot prize. 

The winning numbers drawn on Aug. 19 were: 11, 12, 26, 32 and 33. The winning ticket was purchased at Quick-N-Save, 2861 Themis St., in Cape Girardeau.

Show Me Cash is a daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. So far this year, 35 Show Me Cash jackpot winning tickets have been sold, with an average jackpot prize of more than $150,000.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

In FY19, players in Cape Girardeau County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $8.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $866,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $8.1 million from Missouri Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

