Cassava Sciences to Hold Conference Call on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 8:30 am ET

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, announced today that it will hold a conference call on Monday, September 14th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. 

Event details follow:
Date: Monday, September 14th
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Audio Webcast: https://www.CassavaSciences.com/company-presentations
Dial-In: 1-800-920-4315
Conference ID: 21969265

The dial-in number for international callers is 1-212-231-2929. A replay of the webcast will remain available in the ‘Investors’ section of Cassava Sciences’ website, www.CassavaSciences.com, for 90 days following the conference. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until September 28, 2020. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. Please use the replay conference ID number 21969265.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Cassava Sciences’ mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease. Cassava Sciences owns worldwide development and commercial rights to its research programs in Alzheimer’s disease, and related technologies, without royalty obligations to any third-party.

For More Information Contact:
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
Cassava Sciences, Inc.
eschoen@CassavaSciences.com
(512) 501-2450

Primary Logo

