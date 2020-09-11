Local Non Profit Is Making A Major Impact In The Communtiy By Saving The Lives Of Displaced Abused Women.

BBND Housing

Bruised but not Destroyed's, BBND Housing Is Expanding To Save The Lives Of Even More Displaced Abused Women In The Communtiy.

The abuse of women and girls is the most pervasive and underaddressed human rights violation on earth.” — Jimmy Carter

DAVENPORT , FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruised but not Destroyed, Inc. is a local non profit organization Founded by abuse Survivor, Tanika Poole. The organization focuses on raising awareness regarding abuse and issues stemming from abuse such as mental illness and homelessness. After recently launching, BBND Housing which offers both emergency and transitional housing to displaced abused women they have been overwhelmed by request from local agencies for placement. Since Covid, reports and incidents of abuse have skyrocketed leaving many women in life or death situations. To help meet the need and save even more lives, BBND Housing launches their #20Kin20 fundraiser on September 13, 2020 which will feature testimonials from women whom the organization has already serviced . BBND Housing seeks to raise $20,000 by October 2, 2020 to help them open two new housing facilities in Polk County Florida. Founder, Tanika Poole says, " We are stronger together and that's why we need the community to help us provide a safe haven that these victims can turn to".

