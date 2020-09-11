Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
In Conversation with Kristalina Georgieva on Pursuing a Green Economic Recovery

September 16, 2020

11:00 AM- 12:00 PM EDT

The ‘In Conversation With’ series organized by the Friends of Europe provides an opportunity to engage with leading personalities from the world of politics on European issues that matter to citizens. It features interactive interview-style discussions with a multi-stakeholder audience and community of diverse members drawn from the private, public and civil society sectors. 

This debate will be livestreamed on this page. To submit a question for the event, submit your questions via @FriendsofEurope using #FoEDebate.

