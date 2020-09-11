Division of Coastal Management to host contractors’ webinar for N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management (DCM) will host a free interactive webinar on the new N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program, September 23, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. The intended audience includes consultants, regional governments, colleges/universities, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that have an interest in receiving and submitting a response to the program's 2020 Phase 1 and Phase 2 Request for Qualifications.

The four phases of the program include:

- Phase 1: Community Engagement and Risk & Vulnerability Assessment

- Phase 2: Planning, Project Selection and Prioritization

- Phase 3: Engineering and Design

- Phase 4: Implementation

A presentation on phases 1 and 2 program curricula will be followed by an open discussion to solicit feedback from participants to inform the final stages of program development.

Additional information on the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program, including presentations from the August webinars, can be found on the program website

WEB EVENT: N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program - Potential Contractor Interactive Webinar

HOST: N.C. Division of Coastal Management

WHEN: Sept. 23, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

WHERE: Webex Meetings

REGISTRATION: Register Register here . *Note intended audience.

*AUDIENCE: The intended audience includes consultants, regional governments, colleges/universities, and NGOs that have an interest in submitting a response to the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program 2020 Phase 1 and Phase 2 Request for Qualifications.

For additional details about the upcoming webinar or the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program, contact Samantha Burdick at Samantha.Burdick@ncdenr.gov

