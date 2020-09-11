Bettors Favor Saquon Barkely, New York Giants Running Back, to Win 2020 Rushing Title

DraftKings Nation goes over what players are favored by the public to lead the NFL in rushing yards yards for the 2020 season.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 10, with oddsmakers supporting New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley to be declared the next rushing champion. He is the pick of the public, and DraftKings Nation just went through the betting spreads for him and others on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Barkley has the fourth highest odds at +900, but with 25 percent of the handle and 21 percent of the overall bets leading all running backs. In his rookie year he came close to a rushing title but stopped short to Ezekiel Elliott. It is no surprise that Barkley has made a list again regarding him being among the best players. Barkley, who was named to the All-Decade Team of the Big Ten Network earlier this month, ranks already sixth in the history of the Giants, one dating back to 1925, with 11 100-yard rushing attempts. Last fall, he set a Giants record with 279 yards of scrimmage (189 rushing and 90 receiving) in an overtime victory over the Redskins in Week 16. No NFL player had generated more scrimmage yards last season in a single game. He managed 1,441 yards, 438 as receiver, through 269 touches during a 4-12 campaign in which no other New York player exceeded 800 total yards.

Derrick Henry (+700) is Tennessee Titans' pick and propelled right to the end of last year's regular season. The offensive at Tennessee will be focused on re-establishing the run in 2020 due to its weak receiving corps. The rushing champ last year has 14 percent of the handle and 7 percent of the overall bets.

Elliott (+800) is in the betting just behind Henry, and has two rushing championships with the Dallas Cowboys in his four years. The strengthened receiving corps of his team could restrict some of his output, but he still expected to be one of the best backs this season to come. He controls 10% of the hold, and 9% of the overall bets.

Indianapolis Colts rookie Jonathan Taylor (+5000) unexpectedly won 8% of the handle and 6% of all bets. The rookie would have a strong opportunity to challenge Marlon Mack for the starting position. At this point, he is the only first-year player the public considers as a credible candidate. A year earlier, Henry (1,540), Nick Chubb (1,494), Christian McCaffrey (1,387), Ezekiel Elliott (1,357), and Chris Carson (1,230) were among the top-five.

