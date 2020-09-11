The Board of Elections declares it has completed tabulation of primary ballots

CRANSTON, RI: Ballots cast in the September 8, 2020 Primary have been tabulated. Provisional ballot results are now included with polling place results and are available at the Board of Elections website www.elections.ri.gov . Results are considered unofficial until certified by the Board.

The deadline for candidates to request a recount is Monday, Sept. 14 at 2:00 p.m. The Board expects to certify the primary election results shortly after any required recounts are completed.