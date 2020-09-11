Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Congress Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, August 21, 2020, in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 4:22 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 5-year-old juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

On Thursday, September 10, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Murder while Armed in reference to this offense.

 

This case remains under investigation.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

