Attorney General Josh Stein Announces Triangle Medicaid Fraud Conviction

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that Raleigh resident Patricia Weatherspoon Mosden pleaded guilty to fraud by a medical assistance provider and obtaining property by false pretenses in Robeson County Superior Court. She was sentenced to six to 17 months in prison and suspended for 24 months of supervised probation by Judge Franklin Floyd.

“When health care providers cheat the Medicaid program, they’re wasting taxpayer resources and making it harder for those who need care to get it,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “My office will hold accountable those businesses and people who commit fraud and break the law.”

Mosden owned Kiawah Counseling, a behavioral health services company in Rocky Mount. From December 16, 2015, to January 11, 2017, Mosden submitted false claims to Eastpointe, a managed care organization that receives Medicaid funds and manages the delivery of behavioral health services to Medicaid recipients. Mosden filed false claims for behavioral health services provided to 20 Medicaid recipients, when in fact she had not provided these services. As a result of the false claims, Eastpointe paid Mosden $55,703.79. Today’s sentencing requires Mosden to pay that amount in restitution to Eastpointe.

Mosden also provided false medical records and service notes to the Attorney General’s Medicaid Investigations Division during the course of the investigation, which falsely indicated that she had provided services to the 20 Medicaid recipients.

This conviction was obtained with cooperation of the Honorable Matthew Scott, District Attorney for Prosecutorial District 20.

About the Medicaid Investigations Division (MID)

The Attorney General’s MID investigates fraud and abuse by health care companies and providers, as well as patient abuse and neglect in facilities that are funded by Medicaid. Medicaid is a joint federal-state program that helps provide medical care for people with limited income. To date, the MID has recovered more than $850 million in restitution and penalties for North Carolina.

The Medicaid Investigations Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,160,252 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2020. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,053,414 for FY 2020, is funded by the State of North Carolina.

To report Medicaid fraud in North Carolina, call the North Carolina Medicaid Investigations Division at 919-881-2320.

