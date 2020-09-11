Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet Sept. 16 and 17

The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet Sept. 16 and 17.

The commission will meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, to hear details of the proposed Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) FY 2021 Operating Budget. The budget presentation will be in the Auditorium at WYDOT Headquarters, 5300 Bishop Blvd., in Cheyenne.

The commission will also meet for its regular business meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda. The business meeting will also be in the Auditorium at WYDOT Headquarters, 5300 Bishop Blvd., in Cheyenne.

The budget presentation and the business meeting will be hybrid meetings, in person with a video conference option. Due to COVID restrictions, the Auditorium’s maximum occupancy is 33, including all commissioners and staff presenters.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007 or by email at Commission Secretary. To join the budget presentation or the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.