Governor Newsom Issues Proclamation Declaring Patriot Day

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring September 11, 2020, as Patriot Day in the State of California.

The text of the proclamation is below:

PROCLAMATION

Nineteen years ago today, our nation watched in horror as Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners and directed them towards major American institutions, including the World Trade Center, Pentagon and the United States Capitol.

Every year since, we have observed September 11 as Patriot Day to honor both the nearly three thousand individuals who lost their lives that tragic day and the men and women who bravely responded to the attacks. Each year, we remember those who lost their lives, the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for others, and those who have been forever marked by this moment in history. We also recognize the debt we owe to the first responders – continuing to ensure that they are provided with care for the ongoing health impact of their service during the fateful recovery period.

On this somber anniversary, I urge Californians to give meaning to the phrase “Never Forget,” to mourn for those we lost and continue to support those who rushed toward danger that day. I have ordered all flags on state buildings to be flown at half-staff.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim September 11, 2020, as Patriot Day.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 11th day of September 2020.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

ALEX PADILLA

Secretary of State

###