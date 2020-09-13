Thriving After High School, An Amazon Best-Selling Book FREE For 1 More Day
Dr. Chris Brazzle is proud to present his newest book, Thriving After High School.
"Life Altering. Still being young myself, I am able to apply these "tasks" into my life today. I always say that I wished school taught more than academics. This was a great and easy read..." "HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, September 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Octavia White
Rather than making choices in the blink of an eye, do you want to have a head start? What if you could have one simple resource which positions you to stop surviving and begin thriving...all within 2 hours or less? Say hello to Thriving After High School. Dr. Brazzle wrote Thriving After High School for high school seniors, but has come to realize that this book is quite valuable for those post-high school as well. We assume that once we graduate from high school, all is well. But truth is, transitioning from adolescence to adulthood is a major developmental challenge for everyone. We are confronted with a daunting number of adulting decisions without much support or guidance.
With over two decades of life experience and service after high school, Dr. Brazzle understands the lack of life lessons, life after high school preparedness and life and relationship challenges that high school graduates often face, which compelled him to share his knowledge.
His hope is that by reading this book, you’ll become better equipped to deal with life and relationships as you continue to grow and evolve. The goal is for you to proactively take action and stop making choices in the blink of an eye so that you could be better prepared to grow as you go through life.
Dr. Brazzle’s Thriving After High School is NOW FREE for download on Amazon for 1 more day (09/14/2020) at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GY1LZDP Thriving After High School is rated a 5.0 by those who have reviewed the book. Here’s what some of the reviewers have said:
“Life Altering. Still being young myself, I am able to apply these “tasks” into my life today. I always say that I wished school taught more than academics. Meaning teach students about life. I’d rather take a class on credit and financial stability rather than Trigonometry. This was a great and easy read. I highly recommend it, especially for high school juniors and seniors. Thank you, Dr. Brazzle.”-Octavia W.
“Great wisdom. Dr. Brazzle, thank you for an inspiring read. My favorite part was the vision board. I created one many years ago and have manifested all my dreams even as they change over the years.”-Rhonnie R.
“This book represents a “big brother” to all the students who are seeking to thrive in life. This book is meant for and good to read by all high school students and especially seniors! The idea of picturing yourself as a student makes this book really interesting. Dr. Brazzle shares in a practical way his lifelong lessons that can carry young people far. It is of course on their own hands what they decide, but it is good to have a “big brother” if you are open to advice in life.” -Tommi S.
For More Information: For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Chris Brazzle at (813) 731-1876 or email authordrbrazzle@gmail.com
About The Author: Dr. Chris Brazzle is an educator of nearly two decades, a 2X Best Selling Author, Professional Speaker and Educational Consultant. He has two decades of experience in professional development, mentoring, coaching, teaching and leadership. Dr. Brazzle has a passion for adding lasting value on SEL, culture, relationships and transformational leadership principles to those who are ready to take the next step. He also speaks to students on “Effort!”
To learn more, visit www.drchrisbrazzle.com
