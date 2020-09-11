Now is the Time to Recognize the Amazing People in Maine’s Schools: Seeking Nominations to Honor School Staff and Educators

Now, more than ever, as our schools embark on the most extraordinary school year the world has ever experienced, it is important to take the time to recognize the outstanding people who are going above and beyond to serve our schools, the students, and their community as hardworking employees and educators. With that in mind, the Maine Department of Education invites community members, co-workers, fellow educators, parents, friends, families, and students to nominate school employees and educators for the following honors that are now seeking nominations.

RISE Award – for Classified School Employees

The Maine Department of Education, in collaboration with the Office of the Governor and the U.S. Department of Education, are accepting nominations for the Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award. This federal award, passed by Congress and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education, is intended to honor and promote classified school employees who provide exemplary service. Nominees must demonstrate excellence in: Work performance; School and community involvement; Leadership and commitment; Local support (from co-workers, school administrators, community members, etc., who speak to the nominee’s exemplary work); and Enhancement of classified school employees’ image in the community and schools.

A classified school employee is defined as an employee who works in any of the following occupational specialties: paraprofessional, clerical and administrative services, transportation services, food and nutrition services, custodial and maintenance services, security services, health and student services, technical services, and skilled trades (pre-kindergarten through high school).

The Maine Department of Education will recognize each nominee and put forth two finalists to the U.S Department of Education. The U.S. Department of Education will share the story of one of Maine’s finalists to inspire excellence among classified school employees around the nation.

The deadline to submit a nomination is October 13,2020. Nominate today by clicking here.

Maine DOE Educator Talent Pool

A great way to ensure a robust educator workforce is to develop and engage a network of outstanding educators as exemplars and leaders for our state. By promoting the excellence that exists in classrooms and schools across Maine, we hope to increase the trust and respect given to educators, and encourage and support others in an outstanding career working with Maine’s students.

We are seeking recommendations for our Maine Department of Education Talent Pool. This opportunity is for the unsung heroes who are making a difference for students, and likely will continue to expand that impact far beyond their classrooms or schools. The Department of Education hopes to connect these current educational luminaries to one another, to decision making at the department, and to other practitioners in the field. By tapping into their professional expertise and insights, and encouraging educator to educator collaboration and sharing, Maine’s learners will continue to thrive! Those who are recommended can determine their capacity and interest in engagement, there is no expectation beyond being an outstanding educator.

Please help us in the expansion of our Talent Pool, and with our continued efforts to support and celebrate the amazing work being done in classrooms across Maine every day!

Important News: We will now be accepting recommendations on a rolling basis! Submit your recommendation no later than September 30, 2020 to have an educator considered for the 2020 pool!

For more information and to nominate, please check out the Maine Talent Pool Recommendation Form.

For more information about the RISE award visit the RISE informational webpage. For more information about the Educator Talent Pool visit the Educator Talent Pool informational webpage. Further questions about either opportunity can be directed toward Emily Doughty at Emily.doughty@maine.gov or (207)624-6748.

Career and Technical Education (CTE) Teacher of the Year

Maine Administrators of Career and Technical Education (MACTE) has opened nominations for the annual Career and Technical Education (CTE) Teacher of the Year Award. This is an annual award that recognize teachers who are providing outstanding career and technical education programs for youth and/or adults in their respective fields and communities. Recipients of this award must be nominated by their CTE Director.

Eligibility: Individual members who are currently employed as full-time classroom/laboratory teachers in a career and technical education program in Maine are eligible recipients for this award. Nominees must be classroom/laboratory teachers at the time of selection. Contributions and achievements on which the nomination is based should have been made within the past ten years. The nominee’s Center needs to be an active member of the Maine Administrators of Career and Technical Education, MACTE at the time of application.

How to Nominate: Submit a completed nomination form (word doc) and supporting nomination materials electronically via e-mail to rcallahan@lewistonpublicschools.org by September 18, 2020. Please note that this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, MACTE is unable to complete the nomination process at their summer meetings.

All nominations will be reviewed by the MACTE Executive Committee and a winner will be chosen from nominations submitted. The announcement of the winner will be made at the virtual MACTE conference on October 8, 2020.

For more information about how to nominate, including what the supporting nomination materials are, see the nomination (word doc). Further questions can be directed to MACTE President Rob Callahan at rcallahan@lewistonpublicschools.org.