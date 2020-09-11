Pelosi Statement Marking 19 Years Since the Terror Attacks of September 11, 2001

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement marking 19 years since the terror attacks of September 11, 2001:

“On the morning of September 11, 2001, our nation witnessed an unfathomable act of terror that killed 3,000 precious souls, shattered countless lives and stole the innocence and sense of security of a generation. Nineteen years later, we still remember where we were when the Twin Towers fell, when the Pentagon was struck and when Flight 93 was brought down in a field in Pennsylvania. Yet, due to the extraordinary heroism of our firefighters, police officers and first responders who rushed into danger, September 11 does not belong to fear, but rather to courage, patriotism and compassion.

“Today, and every September 11, we come together as a nation to remember the fallen and gain inspiration from the resilience and patriotism that Americans showed at one of our darkest hours. In the years since, our nation continues to hold those lost in our hearts as we strive to live up to the sacrifice of our first responders, many of whom have died or continue to face devastating illnesses from their exposure to Ground Zero. That is why House Democrats are proud to have honored our responsibility to care for our heroes by passing the Never Forget the Heroes Act to permanently provide the financial security and support that 9/11 heroes, survivors and families deserve.

“While we pray that time may have diminished the pain and grief felt by those who lost loved ones, it will never dim the memories of those who perished or lessen our gratitude for our heroes and all those who have bravely served our nation since that tragic day. As Americans across the country mark this solemn day, we recommit to our sacred promise to never forget – never forget what we lost and never forget the unity and strength that we found.”

