Pelosi Statement on Amicus Briefs in District Court Postal Service Cases

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the House of Representatives filed amicus briefs in the cases of New York State v. Donald Trump, NAACP v. USPS and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, et al. v. Louis DeJoy, opposing the Trump Administration’s efforts to undermine the United States Postal Service:

“The Postal Service is a pillar of our democracy, enshrined in the Constitution and essential for providing critical services, from delivering prescriptions, Social Security benefits and paychecks to tax returns and absentee ballots to millions of Americans. The amicus briefs filed by the House of Representatives today make clear that the Administration’s sabotage campaign has had devastating consequences for our communities while jeopardizing the integrity of our upcoming elections.

“While President Trump and Postmaster General DeJoy have no intentions of reversing their destructive changes, Democrats continue to respond urgently to address the interference at the Postal Service, which threatens lives, livelihoods and the life of our American Democracy. Last month, the House passed the Delivering for America Act, to prohibit the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on January 1, 2020 and to provide $25 billion to support the Postal Service, as recommended by the 100 percent Trump-appointed USPS Board of Governors.

“The House of Representatives will continue to exercise our Constitutional power to ‘establish Post Offices and Post Roads,’ and hold the Administration accountable. We will continue to fight in the courts and in Congress to protect the Postal Service and ensure that life-saving prescriptions, election-related material and all mail are delivered in a timely fashion as the American people expect and demand.”

