Rhode Island Commerce and the Rhode Island Department of Health Announce New "Screen and Get Away" Contest to Promote Symptom Tracking in R.I.

Rhode Island Commerce, in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Health, is excited to launch a new "Screen and Get Away" contest to promote symptom tracking and monitoring during the COVID-19 crisis. With just a few short steps, you can not only help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Rhode Island, but also win great prizes. A flyer with the contest details including eligibility and instructions can be found below.

From September 11 to September 25, Rhode Islanders over the age of 18 are encouraged to use the CRUSH COVID RI app and complete the Symptom Diary for seven consecutive days. Of those who meet the eligibility, three winners will be chosen at random.

To enter, participants must submit a screenshot of their completed symptom diary below. Only one submission is allowed per person. Deadline to enter is September 25.

Prizes: Three individual prizes for a one-night stay at a Providence hotel: o The Dean Hotel o Hotel Providence o Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel Contestants must be 18 years or older to participate and must be a Rhode Island resident to enter. Contestants must also be able to demonstrate seven days of continuous use of the health tracker in the CRUSH COVID app. The winner will be selected at random from eligible entries. No purchase is necessary. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply to hotel stays. Employees of the State of Rhode Island and Rhode Island Commerce are not eligible to win. ###