Travel Advisory: Silver Creek Bridge Reopening to Two-Way Traffic by September 28

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will reopen the Silver Creek Bridge on Hope Street (Route 114) in Bristol to two-way traffic by Monday, September 28. RIDOT closed the northbound travel lane and established detours in February so it could replace this structurally deficient bridge. Southbound travel lanes were not affected.

In the interim, RIDOT is coordinating with Bristol Police to allow two-way traffic for school buses only for the first two weeks of school, starting on Monday, September 14. Police officers also will be posted at key intersections along the existing detour routes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to accommodate car and pedestrian travel to schools during the morning drop-off and afternoon pickup times. Parents driving their children to and from school should follow the detour route if necessary.

Built in 1922, the Silver Creek Bridge is posted at 17 tons. While small (just 16 feet long), it is part of a critical access road into the heart of downtown Bristol. Without it, tourists cannot access the town and local businesses and schools would be subject to constant congestion. Due to its structural deficiency, it was replaced for $4.9 million.

Final construction activities are scheduled to be completed in Fall 2020.

The replacement of the Silver Creek Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs.