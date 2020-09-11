Up to $1 Million Available through CEAP for Manure Application Equipment and Nutrient Management Planning

September 11, 2020 / Montpelier VT - The Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is pleased to announce up to $1,000,000 available in funding for the Capital Equipment Assistance Program. Financial assistance is available for new or innovative equipment that will aid in the reduction of surface runoff of agricultural wastes to state waters, improve water quality of state waters, reduce odors from manure application, separate phosphorus from manure, decrease greenhouse gas emissions, and reduce costs to farmers when they apply manure or implement a Nutrient Management Plan (NMP). Eligible recipients include farms, custom applicators, non-profit organizations, and other related businesses.

Grant application are due by (or postmarked by) November 1, 2020. Application requirements include completion of the CEAP Application as well as a one-page questionnaire and equipment quote/s. Submitting a letter of support is optional. Notification of grant funding will occur by February 1, 2021 and equipment purchase by award recipients is to occur prior to June 1, 2021, followed by state reimbursement up to 90% of cost.

Funding is available for a range of innovative equipment such as manure management equipment including manure injectors, dragline system, crop equipment such as no till grain drills, no-till equipment, precision agriculture equipment such as manure application record keeping units, and more. Examples of eligible equipment as well as the corresponding funding rates are available on our website at agriculture.vermont.gov/ceap.

“Vermont’s farmers are still focused on improving the environment but they need our support. Innovative capital equipment investments are critical at this time. These dollars will help farmers and the environment as we continue to work together to improve Vermont’s waterways,” said Anson Tebbetts, Vermont Secretary of Agriculture, Food and Markets.

Applications are strongly encouraged to be submitted online, but if necessary, the CEAP 2021 Application and Applicant Questionnaire can be printed and mailed or emailed along with the required quote/s for the requested equipment. To apply online, review program details or find additional information visit agriculture.vermont.gov/ceap call the Agency at (802) 828-2431 or email AGR.WaterQuality@Vermont.gov.

For questions please contact:

Nina Gage

VAAFM Agricultural Water Quality Program Coordinator

802-622-4098 | Nina.Gage@Vermont.gov

Attached: Photo Caption: Great Plains 1510 No-Till Grain Drill acquired by CEAP 2020 grant recipient Shawn P. Gingue of Waterford, VT.