Avere Beauty Clients Can Now Host Botox Parties at Med Spa's Lawrenceville Location

An industry leader in anti-aging treatments and beauty services is now allowing clients to host Botox parties at one of its prime locations.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Avere Beauty announced today that clients can now host Botox parties at its Lawrenceville location.

"Sign-up today to host your party with Avere Beauty," said Avere Beauty Business Director Frank Udavcak. "Wine, friends, music, Botox, and food. What's better?"

Udavcak explained that the incentives for hostesses include free Botox and 10 percent off of future purchases up to two follow-up treatments.

"Have your party at our office," Udavcak stressed, before adding, "We can assist in coordinating your party at our Lawrenceville location."

Udavcak went on to point out that a major advantage of hosting a Botox party at its Lawrenceville location eliminates the need to stress about getting your house in order or finding a babysitter for your dog.

But the incentives don't end with those hosting the Botox party. There are a variety of incentives for attendees.

"We have made it attractive for attendees, making it easy and intriguing for people to attend a client-hosted Botox party," Udavcak said.

"Attendees receive great benefits including $50 off of dermal fillers and 20 percent off of future treatment with the purchase of a gift card," Udavcak said. "Hosting a Botox party at our Lawrenceville location is fun-filled and full of incentives."

About Avere Beauty

We are a group of clinicians and medical professionals, local to Pittsburgh, who believe in self-care, beauty, and confidence. At Avere Beauty, we believe you have the power to look as good as you feel. With our anti-aging treatments and beauty services, we offer you a chance to revitalize and refresh your looks.

