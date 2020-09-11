I-95 South Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Soil Borings at Bridge Street Interchange in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Southbound Interstate 95 lane closures will be in place at the southern end of the Bridge Street Interchange in Philadelphia on Wednesday, September 16, through Friday, September 18, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for soil borings, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work area. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The soil borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for reconstruction of I-95 between Carver Street and Margaret Street, including the Bridge Street Interchange ramps, Section BS2. Work on this project is scheduled to get underway in late 2021.

PennDOT is currently rebuilding I-95 between Levick Street and Carver Street at the northern end of the interchange Section BS1. For more information, go to www.95revive.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #